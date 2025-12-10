‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Explains to Trump Why US Can’t Get European Immigrants: ‘They Don’t Want to Be Under a Dictatorship’

President Trump mourned this week that residents of European countries don’t typically immigrate to the United States so, on Wednesday morning, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg explained exactly why.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC host scorned Trump for once again complaining about “s–thole” countries like Somalia. During a Pennsylvania rally, the president wondered “why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, Denmark” in particular.

Trump: I said, why is it we only take people from shit hole countries, right? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, Denmark… But we always take people from Somalia… places that are a filthy, dirty, disgusting pic.twitter.com/hMeIe1u7Wj — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

“Well, they see you as the president, and they don’t want to come here,” Goldberg retorted as the clip ended. “That’s why.”

Host Joy Behar then chimed in to suggest that maybe Trump himself just go to Norway if he likes it so much, and stay there. But, Goldberg immediately argued that they probably wouldn’t let him in.

In the same breath as he complained about specific countries, the president also complained about Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is a legal, naturalized citizen of the United States. She was quick to remind him of Omar’s legal status as well, before wondering why anyone was shocked by Trump instigating a “send her back” chant about Omar.

“When you heard him finally say out loud — I don’t know why this is a shock to people, because he’s been saying this stuff for ages,” Goldberg said.

Hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin felt a bit differently, reminding her that the Trump campaign — including the president himself — aggressively denied calling countries like Haiti and Somalia “s–thole” countries in the past. It was an effort they mounted for weeks.

Still, Goldberg maintained that Trump has never hid his distaste for places that are not predominantly white.

“You stoop to the lowest — and this is who you are. This is who you’ve always been, and this is who you are,” she said. “And this is why all the people you would like to have come here are not gonna come here, because they don’t want to be under a dictatorship.”

You can watch Trump’s comments in the clip above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.