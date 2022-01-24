Whoopi Goldberg had some blunt words for Bill Maher during “The View” on Monday, after the “Real Time” host complained about still having to deal with COVID precautions.

“I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore, your masked paranoid world,” Maher said during his show over the weekend. “You know, you go out, it’s silly now! You know, you have your mask, you have to have a card, you have to have to booster, they scan your head like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas you are.”

Though Maher’s audience laughed, Goldberg didn’t find his jokes so amusing.

“That’s not really funny to people have lost their kids to this vaccine, or people who lost family members or dear friends to this,” Goldberg said. “You know, listen, nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s, you know, sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families.”

Goldberg then got more heated, reminding Maher that he doesn’t technically have to go through it if he doesn’t want to, but imploring him to “stay away from everybody” and “stay out of the public” if he doesn’t want to follow protocols.

“Nobody wants this. I don’t want it,” Whoopi continued angrily. “And I think he’s forgetting the people are still at risk, who cannot get vaccinated. People who can’t get the [vaccine], little kids under the age of 5, or people with health conditions. How dare you be so flippant, man?”

You can watch Whoopi’s full comments in the video above.