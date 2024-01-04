Jimmy Kimmel isn’t the only comedian whose name came up in false documents naming convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s clients this week, so on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” host Whoopi Goldberg immediately set things straight.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin explained exactly what the actual documents released on Wednesday meant, noting that “being named in the suit does not equate to being accused of wrongdoing.”

She added that it’s “extremely important” to be clear about what the unsealed documents mean, “because conspiracy theorists seem to not understand or enjoy facts. And, these are the facts.” At that, Whoopi took back over, explaining to viewers that her name was on a fake list circulating the internet.

“They said I was on an island, and I’m like, I don’t go anywhere!” she joked. “And there’s been a lot of stuff recently. I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody.”

The ABC host quickly turned serious on the topic though, lamenting that “people don’t realize that [satire sites] can be harmful.” So, while she was on the topic of fake stories about herself, Whoopi also dispelled some other rumors from over the years.

“So let me just get my part out. I never got kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant,” she began. “Never got kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant. I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show! I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at ‘The View.’ I mean, it just goes — it’s insane. It goes on, and on, and on.”

Though Whoopi and her co-hosts laughed about those particular rumors, the moderator got serious once more, and offered a message to those creating things like the fake Epstein documents.

“Sites get away with posting all kinds of garbage, and they call it satire. But I’m saying this now, as we’re talking about this,” she warned. “People who post these things should be very careful, because once someone is cleared of your insanity, they’re going to call their lawyer on you.”

BIGGEST REVELATIONS IN EPSTEIN DOCS: After the first batch of what is expected to be hundreds of sealed court filings pertaining to the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public Wednesday, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/U1TpkVzLoG — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.