‘The View': Meghan McCain Calls Biden ‘100% Trumpy’ – and Whoopi Goldberg Is Not Having It (Video)

Things got very heated “The View” on Thursday as hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain got into a shouting match over President Joe Biden’s behavior towards the press.

To kick off the show’s Hot Topics, the panel of women discussed two viral videos of journalists this week: one of ABC News reporter Rachel Scott boldly asking Putin about his handling of political opposition, and one of CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins getting snapped at by Joe Biden after asking why he’s “confident” that Putin will change his actions.

McCain praised both reporters as “[women] that can ask a tough question,” opining that they should be given access to more powerful people in the United States. But then, McCain turned her words to Biden, harshly criticizing him for losing his temper a bit with Collins.

“I think part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment is that, just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior,” McCain said. “What he just did was 100% Trumpy.”

McCain went on to skewer Biden even further, claiming that the president has “gotten a pass so far.” In response, Whoopi defended Biden, praising the fact that he did go on to apologize to Collins after his outburst.

“The thing that I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody,” Whoopi said. “And I will take it.”

As she tried to expound on her thought, McCain jumped in to talk over Whoopi, saying that she doesn’t care about the apology, and doubling down on the idea that Biden “just embarrassed himself.” McCain refused to let Whoopi continue, at which point the two started yelling at each other.

“I don’t care that you don’t care!” both women shouted at the other. Finally, Whoopi cut to break, getting in one last jab at McCain.

“Well, then good Meghan, you can be how you always are. We’ll be right back,” Whoopi fired, with McCain parroting the phrase back to her before the cameras cut to commercial.

Of course, once “The View” returned from commercial, the women exchanged apologies with each other, with Whoopi saying her “rude” words were “not the way I want to behave at work.”

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.