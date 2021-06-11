Meghan McCain had some harsh words on Friday’s episode of “The View” for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is taking heat from both sides of the aisle for not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border yet.

The panel, which included republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and comedian Michelle Buteau, tackled the topic of bipartisanship and whether it’s even possible in such divided times. However, the conversation inevitably turned to the controversy Harris has found herself entrenched in.

Upon welcoming Sen. Ernst to the show, McCain wasted no time in asking for her thoughts on the vice president, but not without throwing her own two cents in first.

“Vice President Harris was in Guatemala this week telling people seeking asylum in the U.S. not to come,” the host began. “Warning that they will be sent back. She is also taking heat for not visiting our own border yet, saying she’ll go at some point.”

Amid a record spike in immigration, there has been increased pressure for Harris to follow through on the Biden administration’s promise to usher in a new era of humane immigration policies. Therefore, many critics view Harris’ comments in Guatemala, and her failure to visit the Mexican border, as hypocritical.

“Even some fellow democrats think she is handling the crisis wrong,” Meghan McCain continued.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is among the democrats that have condemned Harris’ statements, pointing out that seeking asylum at the border is legal and calling her rhetoric “disappointing.”

“I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt,” McCain added, “Her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn’t know what she’s doing.”

The host then asked Sen. Ernst for her own thoughts on the manner.

The Lester Holt interview McCain is referring to took place on a June 8 episode of the “Today” show during the vice president’s visit to Guatemala.

The NBC anchor asked, “Why not visit the border?” to which Harris responded, “At some point, you know, we are going to the border.”

Harris then clarified that she means her administration has been to the border, although she has not, saying that just because she hasn’t visited the location, it doesn’t mean it’s not a policy concern.

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” she said with a laugh, “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Prior to the Friday episode of “The View,” McCain had already responded to both the exchange and Harris’ overall handling of the crisis on Twitter:

This is like a clip from Veep… and really, really uncomfortable. https://t.co/kYh6coJjjR — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 8, 2021