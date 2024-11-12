‘The View’: Whoopi Says ‘I Would Not Be Here’ if She Didn’t Need the Steady Paycheck | Video

Whoopi Goldberg has never been shy about the fact that her paycheck is a big piece of why she continues to moderate on “The View.” And on Tuesday morning, she reiterated that point once again.

The moment came as she and her co-hosts were discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent Instagram post, in which she polled followers that voted for Donald Trump but also voted for her or other Democrats on how they reached that decision.

For the most part, the answers included the economy as a major factor. And while the women of “The View” have been irritated that personal financial interests seem to have outweighed concern for marginalized communities, Whoopi conceded that she at least understands the logic, considering what motivates her.

AOC ASKS SUPPORTERS WHY THEY BACKED TRUMP: After Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a question to her Instagram followers to try to make sense of last week's election results, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/TqseByNjbO — The View (@TheView) November 12, 2024

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time, me too! I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here,” she said bluntly, earning a laugh from her co-hosts and the audience.

“I’m a working person, you know? And my kid has to feed her family,” she continued. “And my great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there.”

As noted above, it’s not the first time the ABC moderator has been this blunt. In an interview with ABC7 New York in September, she was asked, “What still excites you about coming to work?” In response, she immediately pointed to her check.

“Getting paid,” Whoopi said directly. “I do enjoy a paycheck, not going to lie.”

That said, she added that she also appreciates how the talk show is a place where people can come and give their real opinions on matters.

