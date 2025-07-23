‘The View’: Whoopi’s Jaw Drops in Shock Learning About Millennials’ Emo AIM Away Messages

Whoopi Goldberg grew up in a time long before social media of any form existed, so naturally, she never a big user of AIM, Facebook or the like. So, upon learning just how overdramatic things got on those platforms from millennial co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, her jaw literally dropped in shock.

As part of the “The View’s” Hot Topics on Wednesday, the women discussed how Gen Z has started keeping relationship details off social media, in part because of learning from the generation above them. Of course, host Sara Haines was quick to point out that sharing personal matters online was less of a discovery by Gen Z than a return to norm, as millennials largely started that trend.

Farah Griffin agreed, cringing as she remembered how she would dread having to change her relationship status on Facebook after a breakup more than the breakup itself.

“And we did our really, like, emo away messages on AOL Instant Messenger, like ‘I’m feeling all my feelings,’” she added, prompting Goldberg’s jaw to drop. “We overshared. So I love, for as much flack as Gen Z, that they’re wising up that you don’t have to put everything on social media.”

Still, Goldberg was floored by the example Farah Griffin gave (which didn’t even mention the regular inclusion of cheesy quotes, emotional song lyrics and near-illegible choices in letter capitalization) and couldn’t move on right away.

“You didn’t really do that, did you?!” she wondered in horror.

When Farah Griffin confirmed that she did indeed do that, as did most millennials, Goldberg’s jaw dropped wide yet again, as she attempted to process this new information.

If it’s any consolation, millennials are indeed aware of how cringe-inducing that was now.