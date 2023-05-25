The audience of “The View” wasn’t pleased with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s response to a question from the table about gun control on Thursday morning, but the hosts of the ABC talk show weren’t tolerating any booing. According to the women, it’s important to hear all sides on the issue.

The panel, of course, hasn’t been shy about their disdain for how Republican lawmakers have handled gun control, and their beliefs that at the very least, assault weapons like AR-15s should be banned entirely. So, when Sununu — who is said to be considering throwing his hat in the ring of Republicans running for president in 2024 — appeared on the show, the women asked him for his thoughts directly.

“I’m not banning any guns,” he said. “I’m gonna provide access to mental health care, we’re gonna get at the core of the issue.”

The response sparked a low roar of booing, but moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut it off immediately, telling the audience “no” while Behar said “No Republican will ever come back here if you’re gonna boo.”

Whoopi then explained that she and her co-hosts legitimately want to have a conversation, not just with Sununu, but with anyone of differing political views — especially those running for office.

“We need to talk to people to find out what they’re thinking, and are they thinking in the right way?” Whoopi said. “He’s not gonna be perfect, none of ‘em are! But at least give people the opportunity to say what’s going on.”

Indeed, Sununu’s appearance on “The View” marks the first of Republicans to come. Asa Hutchinson, the Arkansas Republican who declared his presidential candidacy in April, is set to appear on the show on Tuesday, May 30.