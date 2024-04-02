“The View” has had its fair share of mysterious interruptions on-air, but Tuesday morning’s distraction seemed to stress out Whoopi Goldberg and her cohosts a bit more than usual. This time, the studio lights apparently flickered.

The moment came at the start of the show, as the ABC hosts began discussing a recent social media post from Donald Trump, in which he reposted an image showing President Biden bound and gagged. For Whoopi, the big question was why Trump posting said image didn’t immediately draw as much scrutiny and criticism as when comedian Kathy Griffin posted a photo holding a decapitated Trump head.

“Are the Secret Service gonna be visiting him, and giving him a warning?” she questioned.

Sunny Hostin readily agreed that “they should,” and as she began giving her full thoughts on the matter, she got distracted, looking upward.

“Uh oh,” she said. “Someone’s speaking to us, the lights are flickering!”

At the same moment, Whoopi herself got a bit stressed out, looking to confirm that she and Hostin weren’t the only ones who noticed.

“Do you see it? No. Does anybody else see the lights flicker?” she asked the room. “OK. OK.”

As she gave a pointed glance to the audience, Hostin jokingly asked if Whoopi did “anything bad this weekend,” that might’ve caused the sudden surge. The moderator did not answer, but merely kept the conversation moving along.

REAL DANGERS OF TRUMP’S RHETORIC? After former Pres. Trump spent Easter weekend posting rants about the judge in his New York fraud case and reposting a violent image of Pres. Biden, #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vXimXB3rWp — The View (@TheView) April 2, 2024

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.