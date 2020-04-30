‘The Voice’ Sets Remote Live Shows Starting Next Week

“The Voice” is forging ahead with the live shows next week, with performances and results shows to be produced remotely from the coaches’ and contestants’ homes.

Starting Monday, May 4, Carson Daly will host the live rounds from a soundstage without a live audience, while coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend video in from their respective homes. The 17 remaining contestants will also perform from their hometowns.

All mentoring sessions were conducted via video conferencing, and the singers were provided with state-of-the-art camera and audio equipment, as well as wardrobe and guidance on choreography and art direction for their home performances.

Monday performance episodes will be pre-taped, with audiences voting for their favorite performances as usual via the overnight vote. The Tuesday results shows will see the artists learn live and in the moment if they will compete for the Instant Save, with viewers participating in a real-time vote to determine which artist will advance.

“Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring ‘The Voice’ to life in a fresh and intimate way,” said executive producer and showrunner Audrey Morrissey. “It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique ‘Voice’ experience that will feel both new and familiar.”

