‘The Vow’ Trailer: HBO Docuseries Goes Inside Sex-Trafficking Cult NXIVM (Video)

HBO released the first teaser for its upcoming docuseries “The Vow” on Thursday, exploring the accusations of sex trafficking and abuse by NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and his associates.

Set to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 23, the series from directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer follows a range of people who joined the organization in search of self-improvement. Amidst claims of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.

“The Vow” is just one of several projects to arise after NXIVM made headlines in 2018 when charges were brought against its highest-ranking members, including former “Smallville” star Allison Mack and Raniere himself.

Raniere was arrested in Mexico, where he fled after the publication of a New York Times report about NXIVM’s reported practices, including branding women with Raniere’s initials. Federal authorities said Raniere and Mack created a secret society within NXIVM in 2015 called “DOS,” which “operated with levels of women ‘slaves'” who were “directly or implicitly” required to have sex with Raniere.

Raniere was convicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges last year.

According to HBO, Noujaim’s interest in the organization began in 2010 when she took NXIVM’s introductory “Executive Success Program” workshop.