Melissa McBride’s Carol isn’t playing around in the first teaser for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2. Subtitled “The Book of Carol,” this installment will see Carol trying to find her longtime friend, Daryl (Norman Reedus).

The teaser aired Sunday night after the premiere episode of “Parish” on AMC and starts with Daryl still in France, fighting for his life against a batch of Pouvoir des Vivants soldiers. After he singlehandedly takes out two vehicles of soldiers, the teaser switches back to America.

“Daryl Dixon” ended with Carol finding Daryl’s motorcycle. In this first teaser, she manages to track down the encampment where her friend lost his beloved vehicle. Initially, Carol plays coy, acting like she only wants to speak to Daryl so that he can repair the bike. But when the encampment shrugs her off, she takes a crossbow and matters into her own hands.

“Don’t move. Keep your guns down. Where is my friend?” Carol asks in the teaser. Watch the full clip above.

The second season of “Daryl Dixon” is set to premiere in the summer on AMC and AMC+. According to a longline for the installment, the season will follow both Daryl and Carol as they both “confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.” Season 1 of the AMC original premiered in September of 2023, meaning that Season 2 is scheduled to drop less than a year after the horror drama’s initial release.

In addition to Reedus and McBride, “The Book of Carol” stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney. The series is executive produced by David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante with Zabel serving as showrunner.