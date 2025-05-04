‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) don’t have it easy in zombie-filled New York City.

One of AMC’s major spinoffs from its flagship undead series, “The Walking Dead: Dead City” finally returns and finds the unlikely allies continuing to fight in a war for control of NYC. The second season of the show looks to be bloodier and more brutal than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

When does “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2 come out?

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2 begins on Sunday, May 4.

How can I watch “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2?

The second season of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” will air on AMC on Sunday nights and will be available to stream on AMC+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” are released weekly on AMC and available to stream on AMC+. Here’s a full rundown on the schedule:

Episode 1 – May 4

Episode 2 – May 11

Episode 3 – May 18

Episode 4 – May 25

Episode 5 – June 1

Episode 6 – June 8

Episode 7 – June 15

Episode 8 – June 22

What is “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2 about?

The second season spinoff of AMC’s popular zombie drama continues to follow Negan and Maggie as they fight for survival in New York City. Here’s the official synopsis for the season:

“In the growing war for control of New York City, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.”

Who is in “The Walking Dead: Dead City” cast?

The second season returns Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Negan and Maggie. They are joined by Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Napoleon, Logan Kim, Lisa Emery, Jasmin Walker, and Pallavi Sastry.

Season 2 adds a handful of new faces including Kim Coates, Keir Gilchrist, Dascha Polanco, Jake Weary and Pooya Mohseni.