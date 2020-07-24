‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Is Finally Coming in October (Video)

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: We now know when the long delayed episode will see the light of day, and we got a new teaser to go with the news

| July 24, 2020 @ 1:10 PM Last Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 1:15 PM
the walking dead season 10 finale date comic-con amc

AMC

During its [email protected] panel on Friday, AMC revealed what fans have been dying to know for months now: When can they watch the finale episode of “The Walking Dead” Season 10? The answer, finally, is Oct. 4.

That’s not as soon as fans would probably like, but at least we don’t have to keep waiting in the dark.

Along with that news, we got another look at this episode, and our first since the short teaser that came at the end of the last episode. During the panel they showed a clip from the Season 10 finale, as many of our heroes — trapped away from Alexandria — facing off against Beta’s new horde of zombies. That clip then morphed into a proper teaser, which reminded us that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is about to make her triumphant return.

Also Read: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 6 Gets Premiere Date and Trailer (Video)

You can check out the teaser up above, or you can head to YouTube for it. Oh, also announced during the panel was the fact that “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” will premiere immediately after “TWD” Season 10 finale airs Oct. 4.

The Season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead,” which is titled “A Certain Doom,” will bring us the conclusion of the story of the Whisperer War — an arc that has gone on for most of seasons 9 and 10. This was an awkward time for the series to have to take a break, to be sure.

Not that AMC had any choice in the matter, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production throughout Hollywood back in March. They were unable to finish the finale episode because of that, and fans have been left in limbo waiting for the end of this story.

Also Read: 'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Gets New Premiere Date at AMC

Beyond Season 10, “The Walking Dead” will be back for at least a season 11, and “Fear the Walking Dead” is still going strong as it heads into its sixth season. A new spinoff series, “Walking Dead: World Beyond,” is also on the way — its spring premiere was delayed due to the pandemic as well. And there’s also the theatrical film that will continue the adventures of Rick Grimes after he was taken away on that helicopter in Season 9.

The “Fear the Walking Dead’s” [email protected] panel streamed right before its parent show’s presentation Friday. During that online event, “The Walking Dead” prequel dropped its Season 6 trailer and announced the premiere date for the upcoming installment. You can view that trailer here.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS