‘The Waterfront’ Canceled on Netflix After One Season

“The Waterfront” won’t be back for a second season on Netflix.

The hit drama created by Kevin Williamson has been canceled despite a very strong showing when it launched in June, TheWrap has learned.

“The Waterfront” debuted at#1 on Nielsen’s streaming chart back in June. It also spent 5 weeks on Netflix’s global English language top 10 and hit #1 there three times. It scored 8.3 million views in first four days on Netflix, numbers comparable to “Ransom Canyon,” which was renewed in June; notably, “Ransom Canyon” never topped the English language top 10.

But Netflix is known for making renewal decisions based on factors other than viewership, including costs vs. viewership; according to Deadline, which first reported the cancelation, Netflix decision makers didn’t feel the show’s completion rate was high enough to warrant renewal.

The eight-episode drama followed the Buckley family, who see their business empire crumble in a fictional North Carolina town, leading them to turn to criminal activity to stay afloat. It was a homecoming of sorts for Williamson, who is from the state and early in his career filmed the YA drama “Dawson’s Creek” there.

The series starred Holt McCallany, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, Brady Hepner and Maria Bello.