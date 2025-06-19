‘The Waterfront’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Series?

“The Waterfront,” the first Netflix original from “Vampire Diaries” and “Scream” producer Kevin Williamson, follows the efforts of the Buckley family to preserve their business legacy in a small beach town of North Carolina, which involves diving head-first into the drug smuggling business. As the family grapples with stepping into criminal activity, the tension also incentivizes complicated dynamics, from father and son to siblings and romantic entanglements.

The show relies on its cast to convey all the nuances at play between the Buckleys and the people around them. Thankfully, Williamson enlisted a collection of TV favorites to embody the show’s complicated subjects.

Here are the characters you need to know in “The Waterfront,” as well as the actors who play them and where you might have seen them before.

The Waterfront. Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley in episode 102 of The Waterfront. Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley

Holt McCallany leads the cast of “The Waterfront” as Harlan Buckley, the family patriarch who once legitimized the businesses after a personal tragedy. Now, the headstrong entrepreneur feels the need to step back into a leadership role in the business, after stepping away and giving the reins to his son Cane after health issues. Not one to scare away from a fight, his decisions make it hard to tell if he’s a hero or a villain.

McCallany is known for TV roles in Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and FX’s “Lights Out.” He also appeared in popular films like “Fight Club,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “The Iron Claw.”

Maria Bello in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Maria Bello as Belle Buckley

Maria Bello plays Belle, Buckley family matriarch and the manager of the restaurant side of the business. Having married into the family, Belle finds herself on the sidelines of the decision-making process. But it becomes clear quickly how much power she truly holds from the shadows.

Bello is known for TV roles on “NCIS,” “ER” and “Prime Suspect.” She is best known for playing Lil in “Coyote Ugly,” “Prisoners” and “Beautiful Boy,” as well as cult classics like “The Jane Austen Book Club.”

Melissa Benoist in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Melissa Benoist as as Bree Buckley

Melissa Benoist plays Bree, the eldest daughter. Though she used to manage the family’s fishery business, troubles with addiction have left her struggling to build back trust with her loved ones. But perhaps the biggest setback she’s faced so far is losing custody of her son Diller, which clouds her mind as she works to get back into the Buckley fold.

Benoist is most known for playing the lead role in the CW’s “Supergirl.” She is also known for roles on “Glee,” “The Girls on the Bus” and films like “Whiplash” and “Patriots Day.”

Jake Weary in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley

Jake Weary stars as Cane, the youngest sibling in the Buckley family and manager of the fishery business. When the economic downturn starts to spell trouble for their ventures, Cane begrudgingly begins to get involved in the drug running trade. How far he’s willing to go to help his family stay afloat remains to be seen.

Weary is best known for his co-lead role on the TNT drama “Animal Kingdom.” He also starred in the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns” and horror movies “It Follows” and “It Chapter Two.”

Rafael L. Silva as Shawn West in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Rafael L. Silva as Shawn West

Rafael L. Silva plays Shawn West, a new bartender at the Buckley’s waterfront restaurant with a keen interest in the family. Though he comes across as someone with a big heart, it’s easy to see he has some secrets of his own.

Silva is most known for his lead role on Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.” The actor also appeared on “Madam Secretary.”

Humberly González in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Humberly González as Jenna Tate

Humberly González plays Jenna, Cane’s former high school sweetheart who comes back to town for a family matter. She’s close friends with Cane’s wife, but that doesn’t stop sparks from flying when the pair see each other for the first time.

González recently appeared in “Ginny & Georgia,” “Orphan Black” and “Nurses.”

Danielle Campbell in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley

Danielle Campbell plays Peyton, Cane’s wife. She feels distance developing in the relationship as Cane keeps his darker turns to himself, but it’s not long before she’s caught in the crossfire.

Campbell is most known for a leading role in the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals” and films like “Starstruck,” “Prom” and “Madea’s Witness Protection.” She also had roles in shows like “Tell Me a Story,” “Runaways” and “The Rookie.”

Brady Hepner in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins

Brady Hepner plays Diller, the youngest member of the Buckley family and Bree’s estranged son. Though he holds resentment for her mother due to her past mistakes, he yearns to be involved in the family business — though he’s unaware of the darker things at play.

Hepner is known for roles in “The Holdovers,” “The Black Phone” and guest star roles in “FBI: International” and “Chicago Fire.”

Michael Gaston in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Michael Gaston as Sheriff Clyde Porter

Michael Gaston plays Sheriff Clyde, a leader in the community and close friend of Harlan’s.

Gaston is known for major roles in “Prison Break,” CBS drama series “Jericho,” Apple limited series “Five Days at Memorial” and Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Gerardo Celasco in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Gerardo Celasco as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez

Gerardo Celasco plays Marcus Sanchez, a DEA agent hot on the trail of the Buckley’s activities. But his own demons threaten to derail his efforts.

Celasco is known for playing play the role of Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald on the NBC daytime drama “Passions.” He’s had roles in shows like “Pulse,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Devil in Ohio.”

Topher Grace in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Topher Grace as Grady

Topher Grace plays the mysterious Grady, a newcomer in town that threatens to shake things up for the Buckleys in more ways than one.

Grace is most known for his role as Eric Forman on “That ‘70s Show,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” “Valentine’s Day” and “BlacKkKlansman.” He also starred in the ABC sitcom “Home Economics.”

“The Waterfront” is now streaming on Netflix.