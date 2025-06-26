‘The Waterfront’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Streaming Top 10 as Netflix Reasserts Dominance | Chart

Netflix claims the top spot on the streaming charts again this week, powered by new releases and returning favorites. Leading the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of June 16 through June 22 is “The Waterfront,” a Netflix original series that debuted at number one.

The series, which arrived without much fanfare, surged past competitors, proving once again that strong word-of-mouth can be just as powerful as a marquee marketing campaign. Netflix follows up its No. 1 slot with a fan-favorite, “Ginny & Georgia,” keeping its hold in the Top 3 (albeit down from second to third this week).

Another new title, “A Minecraft Movie,” premiered in fourth place after its Max streaming debut. The family-friendly film attracted significant attention, fueled in large part by the game’s loyal fanbase and raucous screenings in theaters. Steadily rising in the charts is “Love Island USA.” The series, in its seventh season, moves up into second place thanks to Peacock’s aggressive push around new episodes.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Accountant 2, “which has held steady through a strong multi-week run, dipped slightly but still secured a spot in fifth. Tyler Perry’s “Straw,” which held the number one spot for the past two weeks, falls to sixth. “Stick” on Apple TV+ follows next, continuing its descent after a strong debut earlier in June.

Max landed two more spots on the chart this week. “The Mortician” takes the eighth spot, while “And Just Like That…” makes its debut at tenth midway through its third season. Sandwiched between the two is “The Last Witch Hunter,” a 2015 action-fantasy film that made a surprise streaming comeback this month after it dropped on Netflix.

On the linear side, NBC led the pack. “America’s Got Talent” climbed to number one, continuing its annual reign over the summer schedule. NBC also secured second place with its primetime airing of “Jaws” on June 20, underscoring the enduring popularity of classic films on broadcast TV.

ABC’s reliable game show block accounted for four of the top 10 slots, with “Wheel of Fortune” occupying three spots and “Jeopardy!” taking two.

CNN also cracked the list with its June 21 special “See It Loud: History of Black Television,” which performed well in the wake of increased interest in documentary content and the Juneteenth holiday.

NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” just made the cut at number six.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.