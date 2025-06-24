‘The Waterfront’ Leads Slow TV Week at Netflix With 8.3 Million Views in 4 Days

“The Waterfront” led a slow TV week for Netflix, with the new drama series from Kevin Williamson scoring 8.3 million views in its opening weekend.

“The Waterfront” was the most-watched English-language series during the week of June 16, with “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 close behind in the No. 2 spot on the list with 8.1 million views.

“The Waterfront” and “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 were by far the most-watched English-language TV series of the week, with “The Survivors” and “Dept. Q” trailing behind in third and fourth place with 3.4 million views each. “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Season 2 debuted to 3.3 million views in fifth place, matching viewership for “Sirens” and “Fubar” Season 2.

More to come …