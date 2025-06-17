Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ Scores Biggest Netflix Movie Audience of 2025 With Nearly 50 Million Views in 2nd Week

Tyler Perry’s “Straw” nearly doubled its viewership in its second week on Netflix to score the biggest audience a movie on the streamer has seen so far in 2025.

“Straw” tallied up 48.9 million views on Netflix during the week of June 9 — a 93.3% increase in viewership from last week, when the movie opened to a viewership of 25.3 million views in its first three days.

Last week’s audience pushed “Straw” to rank as Netflix’s most-watched movie during the week of June 2, and this week’s audience not only helped “Straw” maintain the top spot on Netflix’s top 10 most-watched movie list, but also pushed “Straw” to capture the biggest weekly audience of any movie on Netflix this year.

“Straw” by far outpaced viewership for “Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster,” which came in as the No. 2 most-watched movie of the week with 17.4 million views, which still marked an impressive debut for the documentary.

On the TV front, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 maintained its spot as the most-watched TV show of the week in its second week on the streamer with 16.9 million views, down just slightly from last week’s viewership of 17.6 million. The release of Season 3 pushed viewers to revisit past seasons, with Season 1 coming in at the No. 5 spot on the list with 4.2 million views while Season 2 was pushed to No. 6 with 3.3 million views.

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 outpaced viewership for “The Survivors,” which jumped up to the No. 2 spot on the English-language TV list with 9 million views after scoring 5.3 million views last week in its first week on Netflix. The English-language TV list saw some other titles shuffle around as well, with “Dept. Q” shifting from the No. 2 spot to No. 4 with 4.3 million views this week, while “Sirens” stayed in the No. 3 spot on the list.

Behind “Ginny & Georgia” Seasons 1 and 2 was the June 9 installment of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” which scored 2.9 million views in the No. 7 spot, while “Tires” Season 2 came in at the No. 8 spot with 2.8 million views.