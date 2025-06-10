‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Debuts Strong With 17.6 Million Views on Netflix

Tyler Perry’s “Straw” and “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 led the week of June 2 on Netflix. The thriller was the most-watched titled of the week with 25.3 million views, and the third season of the Netflix original saw 17.6 million views.

Written, produced and directed by Perry, “Straw” stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor and Sinbad. It marks the filmmaker’s latest collaboration with Netflix following “Beauty in Black,” “Mea Culpa” and “A Fall from Grace.”

The second most-watched English-language movie of the week was the magic heist thriller “Now You See Me,” which secured 4.9 million views. That was followed by the children’s romp “The Bee Movie” in third place (4.8 million views), the beloved cult thriller “M3GAN” in fourth place (3.8 million views) and the biographical comedy-drama “Nonnas” in fifth place (3.2 million views).

On the television side of Netflix, people didn’t just watch Season 3 of “Ginny & Georgia.” Both Seasons 1 and 2 also landed on the Netflix’s Top 10 English-language series list for the week in question, though Season 3 predictably took the No. 1 spot. The first season of the comedy-drama snagged sixth place spot with 3 million views, and Season 2 came in ninth place with 2.5 million views. As for what other English-language shows Netflix subscribers were watching, the U.K. crime thriller “Dept. Q” climbed to the second most-watched spot during its second week, securing 8.9 million views, and the dark comedy “Sirens” came in third place with 7.9 million views.

The third most-watched category for the week was non-English movies, a subset that was led by the Spanish crime thriller “A Widow’s Game,” which secured 16.6 million views. That was followed in second place by the French martial arts drama “K.O.” (14 million views) and third place by the Argentinian romantic drama “The Heart Knows” (9.4 million views).

As for non-English language television, the crime drama “Sara: Woman in the Shadows” led the pack with 6.1 million views. That was followed closely by the Korean limited series “Mercy for None,” which saw 4.9 million views. The third most-watched title of the week was the Korean rom-com and limited series “Tastefully Yours,” which saw 3.5 million views.

More to come …