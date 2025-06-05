‘Ginny & Georgia’ Team Breaks Down Ginny’s Biggest Personal Crisis Yet in Season 3: ‘We Didn’t Take It Lightly’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3, Episodes 6 and 7.

In “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3, Antonia Gentry’s Ginny already has the weight of the world on her shoulders as her mother (Brianne Howey) prepares to go on trial for murder, but one unexpected crisis is added to her plate in Episode 6: a positive pregnancy test.

The pregnancy is not from her longtime romance interest Marcus (Felix Mallard), but instead from her poetry classmate, Wolfe (Ty Doran), who responds to the news by saying, “that’s wild.” Desperate to confide in her mom but unable to formally visit her without a social worker present, Ginny takes the help of Maxine (Sara Waisglass), who distracts reporters outside of Georgia’s home, in order to sneak inside. Once she gets inside, Georgia knows immediately from Ginny’s face the news she’s about to break and, once Ginny decides she wants to get an abortion, makes an appointment for her.

“The beautiful aspect of this plot point is the fact that we get to witness, for the first time, Georgia really allows Ginny to make a decision for herself while being there to support her through it, but without manipulating the situation or making it about her,” Gentry told TheWrap.

“It’s nice too to see Georgia hold space for Ginny and leave it at that … that’s not something we’ve really gotten to see her do, so it was a really special scene,” Howey added. “We didn’t take it lightly.”

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Ty Doran as Wolfe in “Ginny & Georgia” (Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Series creator Sarah Lampert noted the situation explores what happens when Ginny is put in similar circumstances as her mother, and how that reversal can deepen their relationship. “For Georgia to have been in the same shoes as Ginny at that age, and now for Ginny to face this decision, but with her mother’s support, I think is a very, very beautiful moment,” Gentry said.

“Georgia had Ginny when she was really young, and she really views her children as her salvation,” Lampert said. “Ginny is in a very different situation, it was the right thing for her to make that decision, and Georgia supported it … Ginny just has more choice than Georgia did when she was that age.”

With the decision happening in the midst of Georgia’s murder trial, Howey noted the situation showed “how desperately Ginny needs Georgia, especially at a point when Georgia is pretty convinced nobody wants her and everyone’s pretty much better off without her,” inspiring some newfound confidence for her character.

While Georgia’s house arrest prevents her from physically being with Ginny at the abortion appointment, Georgia sends Marcus as a reinforcement, who stands by Ginny’s side and safely delivers her back home to Georgia, without breathing a word of the abortion to any of Ginny’s friends.

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.