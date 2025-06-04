‘Ironheart’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Lead Most Anticipated Shows for June

Summer is officially here, and so is a scorching slate of TV premieres across streaming platforms. From high-octane superhero debuts to buzzy season returns and unexpected genre mashups, June’s lineup delivers something for everyone. As platforms compete for viewer loyalty and narrative dominance, these series are poised to own the spotlight—and your watchlist—all month long.

Whip Media’s latest Whip Watch Report, powered by U.S. audience data from our TV Time app, reveals the most anticipated new and returning series coming to screens this June.

Top New TV Shows to Watch

Ironheart (Disney+, June 24)

Marvel’s next big series brings action-adventure, science fiction and superhero storytelling together in “Ironheart,” centered on Riri Williams—a genius inventor and teenage prodigy who builds her own advanced suit of armor. Picking up where “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” left off, the show follows Riri as she forges her path in the Marvel Universe. With high-stakes battles, emotional depth, and a powerful new heroine, “Ironheart” is poised to be one of the most talked-about Marvel streaming debuts of the year.

Stick (Apple TV+, June 4)

“Stick” is a heartfelt sports comedy created by Jason Keller and starring Owen Wilson, who also serves as executive producer. Wilson plays Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill former golf pro whose career was cut short two decades ago. Now divorced and recently fired from a job at a sporting goods store in Indiana, Pryce bets everything on mentoring Santi, a troubled 17-year-old golf prodigy. Set in a world rarely explored on screen, “Stick” is a feel-good story about redemption, family, and finding purpose on and off the course.

The Waterfront (Netflix, June 19)

Created by Kevin Williamson, “The Waterfront” is an American drama television series set in a once-thriving coastal town unraveling under the weight of corruption, secrets and power struggles. When a wealthy developer threatens to transform the town’s identity, long-held alliances fracture and dark truths surface. With slow-burn suspense and multigenerational conflict, the series delivers coastal noir with a sharp emotional edge.

We Were Liars (Prime Video, June 18)

Based on E. Lockhart’s bestselling novel, “We Were Liars” is a suspenseful coming-of-age drama that blends a tragic love story with an amnesia thriller. Set on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts, the series follows a group of privileged teens whose lives unravel as secrets, grief, and betrayal are slowly revealed. Atmospheric and emotionally intense, this one will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

Smoke (Apple TV+, June 27)

“Smoke” is a gripping crime drama created by Dennis Lehane, inspired by true events and the hit podcast “Firebug.” In a near-future city plagued by environmental collapse and social unrest, an idealistic journalist investigates a mysterious tech billionaire whose rise may be built on a trail of arson and death. With layered intrigue, corporate conspiracies, and timely themes, “Smoke” is both a cautionary tale and a white-knuckle thriller.

Returning Favorites This June

“The Bear” Season 4 (Credit: FX)

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix, June 5)

The mother-daughter dramedy returns for Season 3, diving deeper into Georgia’s criminal past and Ginny’s turbulent journey to adulthood. With plenty of emotional twists, family secrets, and sharp writing, “Ginny & Georgia” continues to be one of Netflix’s most buzzed-about hits.

FUBAR (Netflix, June 12)

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns in Season 2 of this action-comedy as a retired CIA operative teamed up with his equally capable daughter. As their global missions grow more outrageous and their family dynamics more chaotic, “FUBAR” delivers big laughs, bold stunts, and plenty of heart.

The Bear (Hulu, June 25)

The highly anticipated fourth season of the American comedy-drama “The Bear” turns up the heat as Carmy and his team strive to elevate their Chicago sandwich shop into a fine-dining destination. With relentless pacing, emotional depth and standout performances, the show continues to redefine culinary storytelling.

Squid Game (Netflix, June 27)

The dystopian survival thriller-horror phenomenon returns for its third and final season. With new contestants, deadlier games and even higher stakes, “Squid Game” continues to blur the lines between morality and desperation in a world where the price of survival keeps getting steeper.

Resident Alien (Syfy/USA, June 6)

Season 4 of this comedy-drama, mystery and science fiction series sees Alan Tudyk return as Harry, the alien-turned-doctor, facing new threats and existential dilemmas. With government agents circling and emotions growing more human, Harry’s mission—and identity—are more complicated than ever.