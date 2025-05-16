How Dick Wolf Became a Billion-Dollar Streaming Asset | Charts

With the announcement that the next season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will premiere on Peacock and a new Dick Wolf series on Prime Video in January (“On Call”), it is clear that streamers want their share of the Dick Wolf’s expansive, proven and lucrative universe of content. Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics model shows that Dick Wolf’s catalog has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative subscriber revenue for streamers in the U.S. and Canada since 2020. That’s the definition of bankable IP in a marketplace where even the biggest platforms are scrutinizing every programming dollar.

Wolf’s flagship may be the 34-year-old “Law & Order” franchise, but the “Chicago” series delivers the largest streaming payday today.