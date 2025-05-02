‘Andor’ Has Pulled in Over $300 Million in Subscriber Revenue for Disney+ | Charts

Ahead of Star Wars Day (May the fourth be with you) fans of the franchise have lots to celebrate. A 20th anniversary theatrical re-release of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” is pulling in box office dollars, even beating “The Accountant 2.” The 20-year-old film with a plot centered around trade wars and a crumbling republic was panned when it premiered but is now looking eerily prescient. On the small screen, the second season of “Andor,” which premiered April 22nd, in addition to being well received, is significantly outpacing demand for the previous season.