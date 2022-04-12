HBO Max has more to explore within the Remnant Fellowship Church.

A trailer released Tuesday gives a look at Part 2 of the docuseries “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,” which explores the controversial church and its following.

Part 1 launched on HBO Max in September. It followed Shamblin’s rise to fame with her Christian-based diet program, as well as the founding of Remnant Fellowship Church. The episodes also dove into the accusations of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse that the church has faced, including testimony from survivors.

The second part of the docuseries is expected to investigate the aftermath of Shamblin’s shocking death last year, when a private plane she was on crashed into a lake.

The trailer, which you can watch above, promises new stories from survivors who came forward after Shamblin died. It also gives a glimpse at how the church, which is now led by Shamblin’s daughter Elizabeth, has been faring since then.

“Gwen broke my family,” one woman says in the trailer. “The only thing I can do is pick up the pieces.”

Marina Zenovich directed the five-episode documentary series from Campfire Studios and Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions. The series is executive produced by Teigen, as well as Zenovich, journalist Nile Cappello, Ross Dinerstein and Luke Dillon.

The final episodes of “The Way Down” will debut on HBO Max April 28.