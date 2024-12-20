Lionsgate Sets The Weeknd-Starring ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Film for May 2025 Release

Lionsgate has made a big addition to its 2025 slate with “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” the feature film debut of pop superstar The Weeknd that will hit theaters on May 16 and will co-star Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

Directed by “It Comes at Night” filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, the film is set in the eerie, psychedelic world of The Weeknd’s “After Hours” and “Dawn FM” and serves as a trilogy capper to the stories the musician created through the songs, music videos and short films attached to those albums. The release of “Hurry Up Tomorrow” will coincide with the release of the new album of the same name and the start of a supporting tour.

In addition to starring in the film, The Weeknd, birth name Abel Tesfaye, will produce through his banner Manic Phase alongside Reza Fahim, the late Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss. Executive producers are Ortega, Shults, Michael Rapino, Ryan Kroft, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and Harrison Huffman.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” will hit theaters on a relatively light pre-Memorial Day weekend, as the only other wide release set for theaters on May 16 is Warner Bros./New Line’s “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” a revival of the 2000s horror series.

As The Weeknd, Tesfaye soared to new heights in 2020 with the release of “After Hours” and its acclaimed synthpop single “Blinding Lights.” The music video for the song was the second chapter of a series of music videos that kicked off the story that concludes in “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” with Tesfaye playing a hallucinating psychotic man speeding through the streets of Las Vegas and later stumbling through them laughing with blood running down his face.

Tesfaye has used “After Hours” and “Dawn FM” to expand his artistic horizons, collaborating with Universal Studios to create a pair of mazes for Halloween Horror Nights based on the imagery from those albums. Beyond the series, he has won four Grammys and has also earned an Academy Award nomination for his “Fifty Shades of Grey” song “Earned It” in 2015 as well as a trio of Emmy nominations for his Super Bowl halftime show in 2021.

