‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets September Return Date

Daytime talk show went off the air in May

| July 21, 2020 @ 2:04 PM
Wendy Williams

Getty Images

“The Wendy Williams” show will be back on the air starting in September, the host announced Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!!,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post announcing the show’s planned studio return. Williams said the 12th season will begin airing on Monday, Sept. 21.

Williams’ daytime talk show has been off the air since May, when the host announced she was taking an indefinite hiatus from the program due to fatigue that was related to her Graves’ disease. Prior to the hiatus, Williams, like many other hosts, had been doing an at-home version of her show due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus From Talk Show for Health Reasons

In previous updates, Williams said her health was in good condition and she was waiting for approval from New York State to return to the studio to film her show. “Now, we [typically] have 200 people in our audience — we will never have that again,” she said in a video last month. “But I want to go back to do our show. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on the ‘Wendy’ show.”

The planned return comes as New York enters Phase 4 of its reopening plan and film and TV production gets back underway in the state. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was the first guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since that show’s return to its famed 30 Rock studio.

“I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour,” Williams wrote in her post on Tuesday. “I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.”

