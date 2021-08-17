‘The White Lotus’ Finale Draws 1.9 Million Multiplatform Viewers, Up 59% From Prior Week

“The White Lotus” checked out Sunday with 1.9 million overall viewers tuning in across linear and streaming for the Mike White-created anthology series’ first season finale. Per HBO, that was up 59% from the prior week and 3.5 times what the series premiere did back on July 11.

That series debut has now been seen by more than 7 million viewers, HBO said on Tuesday. And each episode of “The White Lotus” has grown from the previous one. “The White Lotus” currently ranks No. 1 on streaming service HBO Max.

From Mike White (HBO’s “Enlightened”), HBO’s six-episode limited series “The White Lotus” is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

The show’s six-episode run ended with the long-awaited reveal of which character dies at the end — a mystery set in motion with a flash-forward scene in the premiere episode — which you can read more about here.

“The White Lotus” Season 1 stars Murray Bartlett (“Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”), Fred Hechinger (“Eighth Grade”), Jake Lacy (“Girls”), Brittany O’Grady (“Little Voice”), Natasha Rothwell (“Insecure”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) and Steve Zahn (“Treme”).

HBO renewed “The White Lotus” for a second season last week, turning the once-limited series dark comedy into an anthology. The second season will leave the Hawaiian hotel that gives the series its namesake for a new locale with a different group of vacationers.

“The White Lotus” is created, written and directed by White, who also serves as its executive producer. David Bernad and Nick Hall also executive producer, with Mark Kamine as co-executive producer.