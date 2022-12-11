The White Lotus season two brings the luxury hotel to Sicily, Italy (HBO)
HBO
If you're longing for summer as we head deep into the fall, escape the cold on the beaches of Sicily, Italy with "The White Lotus" Season 2.
The comedy-drama is back with an entirely new posse of guests, except, of course, Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and gets wrapped up in new drama.
Here's a complete "The White Lotus" Season 2 cast and character guide.
HBO
Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller
Aubrey Plaza stars as Harper Spiller, a headstrong lawyer who goes on vacation to Sicily with her husband, Ethan, his best friend from college, Cameron, and Cameron’s wife, Daphne — and is anything but thrilled about spending time with Cameron.
Plaza was a breakout star in “Parks and Recreation” and can be seen in “Emily the Criminal,” “Ingrid Goes West” and “Safety Not Guaranteed.”
HBO
Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller
Will Sharpe plays Ethan Spiller, Harper’s husband, who reunites with his friend, Cameron, after a successful work deal launches him into a level of wealth equivalent to Cameron. As old dynamics are brought back into play during their vacation and new ones emerge, Ethan must navigate his relationship with both Harper and Cameron.
You might have seen Sharpe in “Flowers” or “Landscapers.”
HBO
Theo James as Cameron Sullivan
Theo James joins the cast as Cameron Sullivan, Ethan’s best friend from college, who is married to Daphne. While Ethan’s success is recent, Cameron has been in the big league of the finance world for quite some time and has grown accustomed to an extravagant lifestyle and getting his way.
James led the “Divergent” series as Four and can be seen in “The Time Traveler's Wife” TV series and “How It Ends.”
HBO
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan
Meghann Fahy plays Daphne Sullivan, Cameron’s wife who is a stay-at-home mom. Daphne and Cameron seem like the perfect couple and Daphne exudes a cheerfulness that makes Harper’s skin crawl.
Fahy is most well known for her role as Sutton in “The Bold Type” and can also be seen in “Miss Sloane” and “The Last Valentine.”
HBO
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, a wealthy White Lotus client who recently married Greg. This time, Tanya makes her mark on the luxury hotel by dragging along her assistant, Portia, to her vacation with her husband, and tells Portia to make herself scarce when Greg expresses his discontent with the situation.
Coolidge has had notable roles in “Legally Blonde,” “A Cinderella Story,” “American Pie” and most recently “The Watcher.” She won an Emmy for her work on "The White Lotus" Season 1.
HBO
Jon Gries as Greg
Jon Gries returns as Greg, who is excited for his vacation with his wife, Tanya, until he finds out she brought her assistant for the trip. For those who didn't watch the first season, it’s important to note Greg was ill, and has since gotten better, but does not have nearly as much money as Tanya.
You might have seen Gries in “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Men in Black” and “Real Genius.”
HBO
Haley Lu Richardson as Portia
Season 2 also introduces Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, Tanya’s young assistant who can’t catch a break from her boss. After being told to stay in her room for the week, Portia starts enjoying her vacation when she spends time with Albie and his family. Bogged down by a demanding boss, Portia is ready for an adventure.
The actress has also been in "Columbus," “Five Feet Apart,” “Unpregnant” and “Jane the Virgin.”
HBO
Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso
Adam DiMarco plays Albie Di Grasso, a young Stanford graduate who is on vacation with his dad, Dominic, and his grandfather, Bert, to explore their Sicilian roots. Albie has been somewhat in the middle of a family conflict and is delighted to spend time with Portia.
DiMarco has had roles in “The Order,” “The Magicians” and “Radio Rebel.”
HBO
Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso
Michael Imperioli joins the cast as Dominic Di Grasso, Albie’s father, who is in hot water with his wife and daughter, who were supposed to come to Italy with them.
Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher in “The Sopranos” and also had roles in "Goodfellas" and “The Lovely Bones.”
HBO
F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso
F. Murray Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso, Dominic’s father, who is frustrated that the whole family didn’t come on the trip.
The actor has had roles in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Good Wife” and “Amadeus.” Recently, he has been featured in “Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.”
HBO
Simona Tabasco as Lucia
Simona Tabasco plays Lucia, a local who visits the hotel to have a pre-arranged rendezvous with one of the guests.
You might have seen Tabasco in “Luna Park” or “The Ties.”
HBO
Beatrice Grannò as Mia
Beatrice Grannò is introduced as Mia, Lucia’s best friend and an aspiring singer who will do anything to make her dream a reality and quickly becomes influenced by Lucia.
Grannò has had roles in “Zero,” “The Time of Indifference” and “Security.”
HBO
Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina
Sabrina Impacciatore closes out the main cast as Valentina, a high-strung manager at The White Lotus who only accepts perfection.
Impacciatore has been featured in “The Passion of the Christ” and “The Last Kiss.”
HBO
Tom Hollanderas Quentin
Tom Hollander fills the role of Quentin, a mysterious and seemingly wealthy gay man who whisks Tanya away. Hollander's vast filmography includes the first two "Pirates of the Caribbean" sequels, "Pride and Prejudice," "The King's Man" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."
HBO
Leo Woodall as Jack
Leo Woodall plays Jack, a man introduced as Quentin's "nephew" although their bond is clearly not blood-related. Woodall's credits include "Cherry" and "Vampire Academy."