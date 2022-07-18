“The White Lotus” is open for business in Sicily. On Monday, HBO Max released the first footage from Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy series, which is officially titled “The White Lotus: Sicily.”

The footage came in a video featuring several shows that are “coming soon” to the streamer. It highlights a few of the stars of the upcoming installment and gives a first look at what’s in store.

In the first clip, Jennifer Coolidge rides on the back of a moped down the island’s rocky coast. In another shot, a few of the new cast members — Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza — clink glasses as they arrive at the resort.

Coolidge is the only Season 1 cast member who will return to the series, reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, who traveled to The White Lotus resort in Hawai’i to spread her mother’s ashes. She is nominated for an Emmy for her Season 1 performance. Exactly what Tanya is doing in Sicily remains to be seen, as plot details for Season 2 are being kept under wraps.

Other newcomers to the series include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, and Leo Woodall.

“The White Lotus” is created and directed by Mike White, who is returning for the second go-round. He’s also an executive producer along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

You can check out the footage, as well as what else HBO Max has in store, in the video above.