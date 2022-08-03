‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Will Debut in October

Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” which has officially been dubbed “The White Lotus: Sicily,” will debut in October. An exact premiere date is being kept under wraps for now.

According to Jennifer Coolidge, who is the only member of the cast returning from Season 1, the second installment recently finished production in Italy.

“It’s finished, but that was a long shoot,” the actress said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” Monday. “Everyone survived and especially, like, Mike White, you know, like he survived it. Can’t believe it.”

Although she wanted to say more, Coolidge insisted there wasn’t a whole lot she is allowed to divulge at the moment. “This is the part where I really wanna tell you what happens, but I have all these signs waving at me going…there are these, like, signs of a finger up to the mouth,” she said.

So far, we’ve only gotten a quick glimpse of “The White Lotus: Sicily,” which came in a video featuring several shows that are “coming soon” to HBO Max. In the first clip, Jennifer Coolidge rides on the back of a moped down the island’s rocky coast. In another shot, a few of the new cast members — Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza — clink glasses as they arrive at the resort.

Coolidge is reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, who traveled to The White Lotus resort in Hawai’i to spread her mother’s ashes. She is nominated for an Emmy Award for her Season 1 performance. Exactly what Tanya is doing in Sicily remains to be seen.

Other newcomers to the series include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson and Leo Woodall.

“The White Lotus” is created and directed by White, who is returning for the second go-round. He’s also an executive producer along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Variety was first to report the news of “The White Lotus: Sicily” premiere date.