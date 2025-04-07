‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Devastates Fans – Including Ben Stiller: ‘HBO Should Pay for My Therapy’

Note: The following contains “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale spoilers.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 finale was met with shock, awe and a lot of emotions when it aired on Sunday. The intense 90-minute finale ended in five deaths total, but it was more than just the body count that hit home.

If you’re here, hopefully that means you know what happened already. But if you don’t, consider this your final checkpoint before entering spoiler territory.

Good? Great. If you want the specifics about everything that went down, you can find them here. The short version is this: both Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) die, after finally reaching a point where their love was their only focus.

And, for fans, the death of Chelsea was a tough pill to swallow, with one fan writing that the character was simply “too pure of heart.”

“stop thinking about the love you didn’t get, think about the love you have. I’m right here. I love you” oh, Chelsea you were too pure of heart #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/C1ibV4Ls0N — 🌱 (@moonflowerxz) April 7, 2025

so valentin, gary, timothy and his fucking family get to live but chelsea doesn't #thewhitelotuspic.twitter.com/hFbgtrOdYX — kira 🍉 (@shivmcavoy) April 7, 2025

Me trying to save Chelsea through my screen #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/oCN5QrA8uu — Peter Merly (@PeterMerly) April 7, 2025

The 90 minutes did bring some joy and laughs too though, in the form of Carrie Coon. In the final dinner scene between Laurie and her best friends, the actress delivered an incredible monologue about their relationship, and how her life has changed.

“Run Carrie Coon her Emmy now,” one fan posted.

carrie coon with the most devastating and revelatory monologue of the season.. many hoped for this and are happy to have seen it come to pass #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/MHHp9vo1x0 — e (@ninasayerss) April 7, 2025

"I don't need religion or god to give my life meaning… because time gives it meaning" is one of the greatest lines of dialogue ever written. Run Carrie Coon her Emmy now. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/T4DWSRe4Hk — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) April 7, 2025

and if I say this is the best scene in the white lotus franchise ?



#TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus

pic.twitter.com/W5kVB2gZQS — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) April 7, 2025

And while that monologue provided emotional joy, we also mentioned that there were laughs, and we meant it. Those came when Laurie absolutely hauled her behind out of the situation, taking off in a sprint when the first bullets were fired.

For many, it was concrete proof that the character was definitely a New Yorker. “If this was intentional, probably the smartest writing of any show in a long time,” one fan said.

Laurie showing she’s a true New Yorker 😂😭 if this was intentional, probably the smartest writing of any show in a long time. ! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/4hviR6zZuo — AC (@jumbatronic) April 7, 2025

laurie who had the “least happy life” ran for her life while jaq couldn’t stop looking back at the scene of the shooting to see what would happen next and voted for trump just became a democrat. this 3 second clip is a masterpiece #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/08zbAlPZ5n — youstina 🇵🇸 (@moonstiina) April 7, 2025

My girl Laurie ran like a true New Yorker here. She saw a gun and bullets flying, you don’t have to tell her twice 😅 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/Yosi75QeAt — DMix (@danny9956) April 7, 2025

In the end though, there was still quite a bit of devastation. Many fans lamented that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) pulled the same ghosting stunt on opening a business with Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) that Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) pulled on Belinda herself back in season 1 of “The White Lotus.”

Others fumed that, though the entire Ratliff family ended up surviving — despite a close call for Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and weeks of murder-suicide thoughts from Tim (Jason Isaacs) — there was no big reveal on the family’s financial fate (or if Tim would go to prison).

You can see more reactions to the finale below.

No one does what Mike White does. He’s a genre to himself.



Beautiful and disturbing, satisfying and emotional finale. 🙌💙#TheWhiteLotus — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 7, 2025

I think HBO should pay for my therapy after making me go through this#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/pJd2gQbINi — Ericka ♡ (@NeonTravesty) April 7, 2025

"i dont need religion or god to give my life meaning; because time gives it meaning." #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/62WphlauNZ — josey (@calicocharm) April 7, 2025

them reconciling instead of tearing each other apart is a better cliffhanger than the deaths. that’s herstory #TheWhiteLotus



pic.twitter.com/9yuBGR3Wtc — lucy (@winonasfilm) April 7, 2025

Belinda leaving behind a White Lotus employee who wanted to start a business with her after Greg/Gary interfered. Oh I am seeing the poetic irony. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/2YJ7a08Oqc — larue 👓 (@_larueann) April 7, 2025

casting the worst father of the 2010’s to be the worst father of the 2020’s Mike White I see your vision #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/nU8DWO5suD — Liz Duff (@producerlizz) April 7, 2025

Belinda doing to Pornchai what Tanya did to her.. money is the root of all evil #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/gOusHzurr8 — Jess (@JessicaDCrane) April 7, 2025

We were robbed from seeing Victoria's reaction to her finding out she's broke. We deserved one more classic scene! #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/m3TfeT75Zt — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) April 7, 2025

Gaitok driving away with his promotion after being terrible at his job and threatening to quit all week #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus



pic.twitter.com/wd5wxwhka6 — T (@teewatterss) April 7, 2025