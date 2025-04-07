‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Devastates Fans – Including Ben Stiller: ‘HBO Should Pay for My Therapy’

Note: The following contains “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale spoilers.
“The White Lotus” Season 3 finale was met with shock, awe and a lot of emotions when it aired on Sunday. The intense 90-minute finale ended in five deaths total, but it was more than just the body count that hit home.
If you’re here, hopefully that means you know what happened already. But if you don’t, consider this your final checkpoint before entering spoiler territory.
Good? Great. If you want the specifics about everything that went down, you can find them here. The short version is this: both Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) die, after finally reaching a point where their love was their only focus.
And, for fans, the death of Chelsea was a tough pill to swallow, with one fan writing that the character was simply “too pure of heart.”
The 90 minutes did bring some joy and laughs too though, in the form of Carrie Coon. In the final dinner scene between Laurie and her best friends, the actress delivered an incredible monologue about their relationship, and how her life has changed.
“Run Carrie Coon her Emmy now,” one fan posted.
And while that monologue provided emotional joy, we also mentioned that there were laughs, and we meant it. Those came when Laurie absolutely hauled her behind out of the situation, taking off in a sprint when the first bullets were fired.
For many, it was concrete proof that the character was definitely a New Yorker. “If this was intentional, probably the smartest writing of any show in a long time,” one fan said.
In the end though, there was still quite a bit of devastation. Many fans lamented that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) pulled the same ghosting stunt on opening a business with Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) that Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) pulled on Belinda herself back in season 1 of “The White Lotus.”
Others fumed that, though the entire Ratliff family ended up surviving — despite a close call for Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and weeks of murder-suicide thoughts from Tim (Jason Isaacs) — there was no big reveal on the family’s financial fate (or if Tim would go to prison).
