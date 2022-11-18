“The White Lotus” will return for Season 3, HBO announced on Friday. Fresh off the successful debut of the show’s second season, HBO has ordered a third installment of creator/writer/director/showrunner Mike White’s Emmy-winning anthology series.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 will feature new characters and a new setting, following in the footsteps of Season 2 which shifted the locale from Season 1’s Maui to Sicily (but still at a White Lotus hotel) and boasts an almost entirely new ensemble save for Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya and her new husband Greg.

Season 3 will, of course, take place at another White Lotus hotel.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” White said in a statement. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on ‘The White Lotus.’”

“Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’s humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

The show’s first season won 10 Emmys including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and Season 2 – which is currently airing and will conclude on Dec. 11 – recently hit an all-time weekly high in viewership.

Season 2 is created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.