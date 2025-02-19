‘The White Lotus’ Checks In to Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Super Bowl LIX” is No. 1 for the fourth week in a row, the weekend leading up to the Philadelphia Eagles winning their second Super Bowl. Anthony Mackie takes flight in “Captain America: Brave New World,” grossing $100 million during its opening over the holiday weekend and reclaiming the No. 2 position on the list, while “Wicked” moves down one spot to No. 3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” now streaming on Paramount+, rejoins the list at No. 4.

“Mufasa: The Lion King,” now available to rent and buy on digital platforms, moves up two spots to No. 5. Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” debuts at No. 6 just ahead of its Season 3 premiere on Feb. 20. Netflix’s “Squid Game” dips two spots to No. 7 while “Yellowstone” drops four spots to No. 8. Two HBO originals join the list – the hit anthology series “The White Lotus,” with episode one of Season 3 premiering on Max this past weekend, and the post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us,” premiering Season 2 this April, land at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Weekly Top 10