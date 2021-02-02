After directing an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book “The White Tiger” for Netflix, director Ramin Bahrani will next take on the author’s book “Amnesty” that’s also set up at the streamer.

Bahrani will write, direct and produce an adaptation of “Amnesty,” which was published in 2020 and is the story of an illegal immigrant in Australia, who realizes that he has information about the sudden murder of one of his employers. The book takes place over the course of one tense summer day as the man plays a game of cat and mouse with the suspected murderer, all while fearing that he will be deported if he speaks up.

Bahrani will produce “Amnesty” for Noruz Films alongside Ashok Amritraj for Hyde Park Entertainment and Bahareh Azimi.

The novel “The White Tiger” was a New York Times bestseller and won the Man Booker Prize; Bahrani’s film adaptation debuted to positive reviews on Netflix late in January. The film stars Adarsh Gourav as an Indian driver, who uses his wit and cunning to break his way out of poverty.

“I’m delighted that Ramin and Netflix are bringing ‘Amnesty’ to life. ‘Amnesty,’ my most personal novel, evolved in the course of discussions with Ramin over many years. It’s my attempt to dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world. I can’t wait to see Ramin’s interpretation on Netflix,” Adiga said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to adapt Aravind’s great new novel, ‘Amnesty.’ And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again. This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen,” Bahrani said in a statement.

In addition to “The White Tiger,” Bahrani is known for his films “Chop Shop,” “99 Homes” and “Man Push Cart.” He’s also a producer on “Luzzu,” which just premiered at Sundance.

The book deal was brokered by Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group.