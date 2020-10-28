The main character of “The White Tiger,” a poor, Indian servant who rises to become a powerful entrepreneur, says there’s no “Slumdog Millionaire”-type game show that’s going to break him out of his poverty. The only thing he can do is seize his opportunity.

That’s the set up for Ramin Bahrani’s new film “The White Tiger,” which is based on the best-selling novel by Aravind Adiga and co-stars Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. Newcomer Adarsh Gourav narrates his own epic story about how he goes from being a driver for a wealthy man played by Rajkummar Rao to finally rebelling against the class system and becoming his own master.

“Here in India, there are only two kinds of people, those with big bellies and those with small bellies,” Gourav’s character says. “I was trapped. I don’t believe for a second there’s a million rupee game show I can win to get out of here.”

“The White Tiger” is yet another buzzy awards contender for Netflix arriving this winter that also includes films like “Mank,” “The Midnight Sky,” “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” This film is written and directed by “99 Homes” director Bahrani and is executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Chopra-Jonas.

Netflix will debut “The White Tiger” first in theaters in December followed by a launch on the streaming service on January 22.

Check out the trailer for the film here and above.