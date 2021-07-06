Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ as Scian

Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the role of Scían in Netflix’s upcoming prequel to “The Witcher,” titled “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” the streaming service said Tuesday.



Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Per Netflix’s description of “Crazy Rich Asians” star Yeoh’s character, “Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

As previously announced, the prequel stars Laurence O’Fuarain in the role of Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” is set as a six-part, live-action limited series.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner with “The Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich acting as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of “The Witcher” novel series, will serve as creative consultant on “Blood Origin.” Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

