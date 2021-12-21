‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Tops 142 Million Hours Viewed in First 3 Days

Netflix’s long-awaited Season 2 of “The Witcher” topped 142 million hours viewed within its first three days.

The second season of the Henry Cavill-led fantasy drama premiered Dec. 17, ending a roughly a two-year wait since the show’s first season debuted at the end of 2019 (a lot has happened since then). The 142.4 million hours viewed was nearly three times the next most-viewed TV show, “Money Heist,” which logged 55 million hours viewed in Netflix’s weekly viewership rankings.

On the English-only list, “The Witcher” held the top two spots, with fans rewatching the first season, which garnered 49 million hours viewed. The first season of “The Witcher” ranks third on Netflix’s all-time list among English-speaking TV shows, which counts viewership within the first 28 days of its premiere.

On the film side, Sandra Bullock’s “The Unforgivable” was the top film for the second week in a row and a top 10 film in 94 countries with 74.4 million hours viewed.

“The Witcher” Season 1 has 541 million viewers viewed in its first 28 days. Season 2 is already more than one-fifth of the way there.

TheWrap interviewed “Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss her work on Season 2 of the fan-favorite Netflix fantasy series, and she affirmed her hope to tell the complete story of “The Witcher” within the confines of the show. Which means there are likely at least three more seasons to come (it’s already been renewed for a third).

Additionally, Netflix is further building out “The Witcher” franchise by ordering a second anime feature and a new kids and family series. That is along with its already-in-the-works prequel series, “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The first anime feature, “Nightmare of the Wolf,” premiered this summer.