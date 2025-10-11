‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who on the Superyacht?

It’s time to hit the seas with Keira Knightley again. But this time, she’s on a superyacht instead of a pirate ship.
“The Woman in Cabin 10,” based on Ruth Ware’s book of the same name, centers on Laura Blacklock (Knightley), a journalist invited aboard a yacht full of the mega-rich to cover a charity event. But, when she swears she sees someone go overboard, she’s gaslit as everyone tells her that all passengers are accounted for.
There are quite a few people doing that gaslighting though, and it can be hard to keep them all straight. So, we’ve done it for you.
Here are all the players you need to know.
Laura “Lo” Blacklock (Keira Knightley)
Lo is a journalist invited aboard a superyacht vacation, billed as a cancer fundraiser. She’s played by Keira Knightley, best known for roles in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Pride and Prejudice,” “Black Doves” and so many more.
Ben (David Ajala)
Ben is a photographer, and an ex-flame of Lo’s. He’s played by David Ajala, who fans might recognize most recently as Cleveland Booker from “Star Trek: Discovery.” He also appeared in The CW’s “Supergirl” series, “Fast & Furious 6” and more.
Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce)
Richard Bullmer is the billionaire at the center of everything here, and he’s played by Guy Pearce, who once again eats up a good bad guy role. You’ll of course recognize him from movies like “Memento,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Brutalist” and more.
Grace (Kaya Scodelario)
Grace is an influencer, and gives Lo an important warning. She’s played by Kaya Scodelario, marking a very minor “Pirates of the Caribbean” reunion with Knightley. Scodelario starred in the 5th movie, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” which Knightley had a small cameo in. Scodelario has also starred in Netflix’s series “The Gentlemen,” the “Maze Runner” movies and more.
Heidi (Hannah Waddingham)
Heidi is one of the other rich attendees on the ship, and she’s played by “Ted Lasso” favorite Hannah Waddingham. She has also starred in “Game of Thrones,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” “The Fall Guy” and more.
Thomas (David Morrissey)
Thomas is Heidi’s husband, and he’s played by “The Walking Dead” alum David Morrissey. He’s also starred in series including “Sherwood,” “The Long Shadow” and more.
Adam (Daniel Ings)
Adam is one of the partiers on the yacht, and he really doesn’t appreciate anyone raining on his party. He’s played by Daniel Ings, who recently starred in Netflix’s “The Gentlemen” alongside Kaya Scodelario. He’s also appeared in “The Marvels,” “Sex Education” and more.
Dr. Mehta (Art Malik)
Dr. Mehta is the doctor handling the care of Richard’s wife but he’s…not the best man. He’s played by Art Malik, who’s been in episodes of “Homeland,” “Sherlock” and “Doctor Who.”
Nissen (Amanda Collin)
Nissen is one of Bullmer’s closest employees, who plays a key role in “The Woman in Cabin 10,” but no spoilers. She’s played by Amanda Collin, who you might recognize recently from “Kaos” and “House of the Dragon.”
Rowan (Gugu Mbatha-Raw)
Rowan is Laura’s boss, and she’s played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. You’ll recognize her from series including “Loki,” “The Morning Show” and “Black Mirror.” She’s also been in films including the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” and “Miss Sloane.”