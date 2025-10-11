‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who on the Superyacht?

It’s time to hit the seas with Keira Knightley again. But this time, she’s on a superyacht instead of a pirate ship.

“The Woman in Cabin 10,” based on Ruth Ware’s book of the same name, centers on Laura Blacklock (Knightley), a journalist invited aboard a yacht full of the mega-rich to cover a charity event. But, when she swears she sees someone go overboard, she’s gaslit as everyone tells her that all passengers are accounted for.

There are quite a few people doing that gaslighting though, and it can be hard to keep them all straight. So, we’ve done it for you.

Here are all the players you need to know.