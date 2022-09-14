the-woman-king-viola-davis-image

TriStar Pictures

‘The Woman King’ Dilemma: How Do You Market a Female, Black African Action Drama?

WAXWORD

by and | September 14, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Sony is opening the film in 3,000 theaters — but there’s never been a genre like this

When “The Woman King” opens wide this Friday in theaters, it will be seeking to break new ground with American audiences, selling a story that Hollywood has almost never seen before: a female, Black African action drama.

The dilemma for the distributor, Sony, is: How do you sell a movie without a proven audience? 

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

