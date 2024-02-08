Ovation has announced that a new Web3 enabled talk show, “The Xavatar Show,” will debut in Q2 2024. Officially described as “the first CGI-animated show to be broadcast straight from the digital binary of the metaverse,” the series (which will also be broadcast on UPtv), “will welcome some of the biggest names in music and film to discuss their lives, experiences, and accomplishments.” The series will be hosted by Colin O’Donoghue from ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” (where he played Captain Hook), alongside indie film producer Rose Ganguzza and show creator and former music executive Jason P. Rothberg.

The series was previewed at the Cannes Film Festival last year, in partnership with the David Lynch Foundation and the Be Earth Foundation and powered by Z by HP. The presentation showcased the series’ real-time animation technology through a live production called “The Art of Movie Music,” which featured Lynch, Donovan, Elvis Costello and more.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in this ground-breaking series,” said O’Donoghue in an official statement. “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to discuss two of my favourite topics, movies and music, with fellow actors, musicians and filmmakers. I believe The Xavatar Show could be a gateway to a whole new world of immersive entertainment.”

If you’re curious as to how this is all supposed to work, well the official release says that the show, using Web3/extended reality, will “provides a portal for viewers to actively join the talk show, allowing viewers to explore the very places the guests talk about during the show.” But that’s not all! “Once inside the Xataverse, which is accessible via mobile devices, tablets, computer, and VR devices, viewers can download their Xavatars and connect to the show in a new way. Viewers can explore celebrity-driven environments as well as play games based on their journeys, connect with their favorite artists on an immersive level, access exclusive content, purchase merchandise and real-estate, and attend virtual events by utilizing currency called XavaToke.”