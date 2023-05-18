The first trailer for “Theater Camp,” the buzzy mockumentary hit from Sundance 2023, is out — and it previews a hilariously dramatic summer led by camp counselors played by Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.

The feature from directors Gordon and Nick Lieberman, who wrote the script together with Platt and Noah Galvin, sold earlier this year to Searchlight for $8 million.

Starring Platt, Gordon, Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris, “Theater Camp” is produced by Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Lieberman, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman and Jessica Elbaum. It won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for its ensemble at Sundance and screened at the 2023 South by Southwest festival as part of its official selection.

Per the feature’s official logline: “Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.”

“You think this is all fun and games. It’s not fun! It’s art!” enthuses Edebiri’s masks counselor in the first trailer. The pressure’s on.