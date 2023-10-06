TheGrill 2023 Speaker Portraits (Photos)

Here are all the speakers from TheGrill 2023 — TheWrap’s annual industry conference — held on Oct. 4 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

About TheGrill: For more than a decade, TheGrill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. TheGrill is powered by the essential source for entertainment insiders, WrapPRO, TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform. This members-only service and community provides deep analysis and access — that can’t be found anywhere else — on the business of entertainment, streaming and media. Click here for more information on WrapPRO.

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman & CEO, Mattel

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios & Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Daniela Rus, Director, Computer Science & AI Laboratory, MIT

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mehran Sahami, Professor & Chair, Computer Science, Stanford University

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Beth Anderson, SVP & GM, FAST Channels, BBC Studios

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Edward Menicheschi, President & COO, TheWrap

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Edward Menicheschi & Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Charles Johnson, Managing Director, TME Investment Banking, Truist Securities

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Cole Strain, VP, Measurement Products, Samba TV

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ed King, Partner, BTIG

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ethan Sawyer, Senior Managing Director, Guggenheim Securities

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lawrence Bender, Founder and Producer, Lawrence Bender Productions

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Fri Forjindam, Co-Owner & Chief Development Officer, Mycotoo

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Greg Foster, Owner, & Principal, Foster + Crew

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku Media

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Josh Goldstine, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Peter Csathy, Chairman, Creative Media

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Valerie Kaplan, Global SVP, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pluto TV

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Patrick Courtney, Head of Digital & Business Development, Fuse Media

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lindsay Stewart, VP, FAST & AVOD Revenue Strategy, AMC Networks

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Rick Hack, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Intel

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Gerber Kawasaki

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Cineverse

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ariana Case, Program Manager, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dakota Ortiz, VP, Impact & Inclusion, Endeavor

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Emerlynn Lampitoc, VP, Creative Talent & Content, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG)

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jerome Core, Head of US & Worldwide DEIA Content, Amazon Studios & Prime Video

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kevin Goetz, Founder & CEO, Screen Engine/ASI

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Shira Lazar, Founder, What’s Trending

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Cinemark

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Levi Jackson, Head of Music Marketing, WME

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Yvette Urbina, VP, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Creative & Production, Warner Bros. Discovery

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mark Mothersbaugh, Musician & Co-Founder, DEVO

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Thobey Campion, Founder, Lore Machine

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mark Mothersbaugh & Thobey Campion

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jason Sklar, Partner, Shamrock Capital

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Olivier Chastan, Founder & CEO, Iconoclast

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Todd Burach, SVP, Team Leader, Sports & Family Office Banking, City National Bank

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ryan Kalil, Co-Founder, Mortal Media & Producer, “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Hello Tomorrow!”

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Scott Braun, Media Personality & Founder, Make Plays Media

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Scott Braun & Todd Burach

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Scott Braun, Ryan Kalil & Todd Burach

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeff Clanagan, President & Chief Distribution Officer, Hartbeat

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Stephanie Horbaczewski, CEO, Vody

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Adam Chitwood, Co-Executive Editor, TheWrap

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Oganes Akopyan, Vice President, Marketing and Events

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeremy Fuster, Box Office & Labor Reporter, TheWrap

Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeremy Fuster and Ivy Kagan-Bierman