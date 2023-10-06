TheGrill 2023 Speaker Portraits (Photos)

Here are all the speakers from TheGrill 2023 — TheWrap’s annual industry conference — held on Oct. 4 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.
About TheGrill: For more than a decade, TheGrill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age.
Ynon Kreiz, Chairman & CEO, Mattel
Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios & Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development
Daniela Rus, Director, Computer Science & AI Laboratory, MIT
Mehran Sahami, Professor & Chair, Computer Science, Stanford University
Beth Anderson, SVP & GM, FAST Channels, BBC Studios
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Edward Menicheschi, President & COO, TheWrap
Edward Menicheschi & Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023
Charles Johnson, Managing Director, TME Investment Banking, Truist Securities
Cole Strain, VP, Measurement Products, Samba TV
Ed King, Partner, BTIG
Ethan Sawyer, Senior Managing Director, Guggenheim Securities
Lawrence Bender, Founder and Producer, Lawrence Bender Productions
Fri Forjindam, Co-Owner & Chief Development Officer, Mycotoo
Greg Foster, Owner, & Principal, Foster + Crew
Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku Media
Josh Goldstine, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group
Peter Csathy, Chairman, Creative Media
Valerie Kaplan, Global SVP, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pluto TV
Patrick Courtney, Head of Digital & Business Development, Fuse Media
Lindsay Stewart, VP, FAST & AVOD Revenue Strategy, AMC Networks
Rick Hack, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Intel
Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Gerber Kawasaki
Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb
Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Cineverse
Ariana Case, Program Manager, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative
Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign
Dakota Ortiz, VP, Impact & Inclusion, Endeavor
Emerlynn Lampitoc, VP, Creative Talent & Content, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG)
Jerome Core, Head of US & Worldwide DEIA Content, Amazon Studios & Prime Video
Kevin Goetz, Founder & CEO, Screen Engine/ASI
Shira Lazar, Founder, What’s Trending
Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Cinemark
Levi Jackson, Head of Music Marketing, WME
Yvette Urbina, VP, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Creative & Production, Warner Bros. Discovery
Mark Mothersbaugh, Musician & Co-Founder, DEVO
Thobey Campion, Founder, Lore Machine
Mark Mothersbaugh & Thobey Campion
Jason Sklar, Partner, Shamrock Capital
Olivier Chastan, Founder & CEO, Iconoclast
Todd Burach, SVP, Team Leader, Sports & Family Office Banking, City National Bank
Ryan Kalil, Co-Founder, Mortal Media & Producer, “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Hello Tomorrow!”
Scott Braun, Media Personality & Founder, Make Plays Media
Scott Braun & Todd Burach
Scott Braun, Ryan Kalil & Todd Burach
Jeff Clanagan, President & Chief Distribution Officer, Hartbeat
Stephanie Horbaczewski, CEO, Vody
Adam Chitwood, Co-Executive Editor, TheWrap
Oganes Akopyan, Vice President, Marketing and Events
Jeremy Fuster, Box Office & Labor Reporter, TheWrap
Jeremy Fuster and Ivy Kagan-Bierman
