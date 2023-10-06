TheGrill 2023 Speaker Portraits (Photos)

TheGrill

TheGrill 2023: Mattel CEO and Chairman Ynon Kreiz and Sony Pictures’ Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development were among the spotlight speakers

TheGrill speaker portrait split 2023
Ed King, Dr. Moiya McTier, Ynon Kreiz, Daniela Rus, Ravi Ahuja, Shira Lazar, Photos by Jeff Vespa

Here are all the speakers from TheGrill 2023 — TheWrap’s annual industry conference — held on Oct. 4 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

About TheGrill: For more than a decade, TheGrill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. TheGrill is powered by the essential source for entertainment insiders, WrapPRO, TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform. This members-only service and community provides deep analysis and access — that can’t be found anywhere else — on the business of entertainment, streaming and media. Click here for more information on WrapPRO.

Ynon Kreiz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman & CEO, Mattel

Ravi Ahuja, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios & Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development

Daniela Rus, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Daniela Rus, Director, Computer Science & AI Laboratory, MIT

Mehran Sahami, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mehran Sahami, Professor & Chair, Computer Science, Stanford University

Beth Anderson, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Beth Anderson, SVP & GM, FAST Channels, BBC Studios

Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Edward Menicheschi, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Edward Menicheschi, President & COO, TheWrap

Edward Menicheschi & Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Charles Johnson, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Charles Johnson, Managing Director, TME Investment Banking, Truist Securities

Cole Strain, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Cole Strain, VP, Measurement Products, Samba TV

Ed King, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ed King, Partner, BTIG

Ethan Sawyer, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ethan Sawyer, Senior Managing Director, Guggenheim Securities

Lawrence Bender, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lawrence Bender, Founder and Producer, Lawrence Bender Productions

Fri Forjindam, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Fri Forjindam, Co-Owner & Chief Development Officer, Mycotoo

Greg Foster, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Greg Foster, Owner, & Principal, Foster + Crew

Jennifer Vaux, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, Roku Media

Josh Goldstine, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Josh Goldstine, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Peter Csathy, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Peter Csathy, Chairman, Creative Media

Valerie Kaplan, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Valerie Kaplan, Global SVP, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pluto TV

Patrick Courtney, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Patrick Courtney, Head of Digital & Business Development, Fuse Media

Lindsay Stewart, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Lindsay Stewart, VP, FAST & AVOD Revenue Strategy, AMC Networks

Rick Hack, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Rick Hack, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Intel

Ross Gerber, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ross Gerber, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Gerber Kawasaki

Ivy Kagan-Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor, Loeb & Loeb

Erick Opeka, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Cineverse

Ariana Case, Program Manager, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ariana Case, Program Manager, USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative

Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign

Dakota Ortiz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dakota Ortiz, VP, Impact & Inclusion, Endeavor

Emerlynn Lampitoc, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Emerlynn Lampitoc, VP, Creative Talent & Content, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG)

Jerome Core, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jerome Core, Head of US & Worldwide DEIA Content, Amazon Studios & Prime Video

Kevin Goetz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Kevin Goetz, Founder & CEO, Screen Engine/ASI

Shira Lazar, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Shira Lazar, Founder, What’s Trending

Sean Gamble, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Cinemark

Levi Jackson, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Levi Jackson, Head of Music Marketing, WME

Yvette Urbina, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Yvette Urbina, VP, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Creative & Production, Warner Bros. Discovery

Mark Mothersbaugh, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mark Mothersbaugh, Musician & Co-Founder, DEVO

Thobey Campion, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Thobey Campion, Founder, Lore Machine

Mark Mothersbaugh & Thobey Campion, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jason Sklar, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jason Sklar, Partner, Shamrock Capital

Olivier Chastan, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Olivier Chastan, Founder & CEO, Iconoclast

Todd Burach, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Todd Burach, SVP, Team Leader, Sports & Family Office Banking, City National Bank

Ryan Kalil, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ryan Kalil, Co-Founder, Mortal Media & Producer, “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Hello Tomorrow!”

Scott Braun, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Scott Braun, Media Personality & Founder, Make Plays Media

Scott Braun & Todd Burach, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Scott Braun, Ryan Kalil, Todd Burach, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeff Clanagan, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeff Clanagan, President & Chief Distribution Officer, Hartbeat

Stephanie Horbaczewski, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Stephanie Horbaczewski, CEO, Vody

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Adam Chitwood, Co-Executive Editor, TheWrap

Oganes Akopyan, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Oganes Akopyan, Vice President, Marketing and Events

Jeremy Fuster, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeremy Fuster, Box Office & Labor Reporter, TheWrap

Ivy Kagan-Bierman & Jeremy Fuster, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jeremy Fuster and Ivy Kagan-Bierman

TheGrill stage speaker split 2023
Lawrence Yee

Lawrence Yee has been deputy editor at TheWrap since 2019. He was previously editor in chief at FANDOM and deputy editor at Variety. His areas of expertise include genre (sci-fi/fantasy), and unscripted/reality TV (Bravo, Netflix, Drag Race).

