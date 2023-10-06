The Scene at TheGrill Conference (Photos)

TheGrill

TheGrill 2023: Photos by Randy Shropshire

TheGrill stage speaker split 2023
Photos by Randy Shropshire

TheWrap’s annual TheGrill Conference hosted specialists in all areas of entertainment Wednesday, from the CEO of Mattel and the Warner Bros. Marketing president behind blockbuster hit film “Barbie” to Stanford and MIT professors and researchers who have a pulse on the latest developments in artificial intelligence. TheWrap co-executive editor Adam Chitwood moderated panels about FAST Channels and the future of live entertainment, specifically in regards to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ticketmaster, The Sphere and more.

TheWrap CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and COO and president Edward Menicheschi kicked off the gathering of executives and minds with opening remarks and comments about the timing of this conference with the WGA strike ending and, hopefully, the SAG strike’s potential close. Besides AI, “Barbie,” Taylor Swift, and FAST Channels, panels also discussed the intersection of sports and entertainment, the battle for Hollywood inclusion, lessons learned from the 2023 Hollywood strike and more.

Read on to get a full sense of the scene at TheGrill 2023:

Ynon Kreiz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz attended TheGrill 2023 to speak about “Barbie” and more toy movies that the company has in store.

Daniela Rus, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Daniela Rus, MIT’s director of computer science and AI laboratory, spoke at the “AI Unleashed: Academics and Experts Debate the Current State of Artificial Intelligence” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Featured image, TheGrill Dinner
Mehran Sahami, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mehran Sahami, professor and chair of computer science at Stanford University spoke at the “AI Unleashed: Academics and Experts Debate the Current State of Artificial Intelligence” at TheGrill 2023.

Greg Foster, Josh Goldstine, Kevin Goetz, Sean Gamble, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

The “Reel Resilience: Navigating the Theatrical Landscape in 2023” moderated by Greg Foster, who owns Foster + Crew, featured a discussion between Josh Goldstine, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Group, Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI and Sean Gamble, president and CEO of Cinemark, at TheGrill 2023.

Ravi Ahuja, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sony’s chairman of global TV studios Ravi Ahuja, who also manages corporate development, gave a spotlight conversation moderated by Sharon Waxman at TheGrill2023.

Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman, founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, opened TheGrill 2023 with remarks about where Hollywood stands amid the rise of AI, the double Hollywood strike — which now only includes the Screen Actors Guild — and more.

Edward Menicheschi, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

President and COO of TheWrap Edward Menicheschi remarked on how his first few months with the company led up to TheGrill 2023.

Sharon Waxman, Ynon Kreiz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman spoke with Mattell CEO Ynon Kreiz about the success of “Barbie” at TheGrill 2023.

Sharon Waxman, Ynon Kreiz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ynon Kreiz told Sharon Waxman of his vision to transform Mattel from a toy manufacturer to an IP company that hopes to manage franchises at TheGrill 2023.

Ynon Kreiz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Kreiz compared Mattel’s strategy to that of Marvel, which began life as a comic book publisher before becoming a cross-media behemoth, anchored by zeitgeist-capturing feature films.

Mehran Sahami, Daniela Rus, Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mehran Sahami and Daniela Rus discussed the state of artificial intelligence with Sharon Waxman at TheGrill 2023.

Daniela Rus, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Daniela Rus, director of computer science and AI laboratory at MIT, spoke on the “AI Unleashed” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Mehran Sahami, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mehran Sahami, professor and chair of computer science at Stanford University, spoke at the “AI Unleashed” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Cole Strain, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Cole Strain, vice president of measurement products at SambaTV, presented “The State of Viewership: Top Trends and Insights for Driving Attention and Retention” as a spotlight conversation at TheGrill 2023.

Ravi Ahuja, Sharon Waxman, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sony’s chairman of global television studios and manager of corporate development Ravi Ahuja unpacked the end of peak TV in a spotlight conversation with Sharon Waxman at TheGrill 2023.

Ravi Ahuja, Sharon Waxman, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ravi Ahuja predicted that the end of peak TV will likely “be painful for most companies” in his spotlight conversation with Sharon Waxman at TheGrill 2023.

Sharon Waxman, Ravi Ahuja, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ravi Ahuja likened the cost-cutting measures taken in the industry to “air coming out of the balloon” in his spotlight conversation with Sharon Waxman at TheGrill 2023.

Beth Anderson, Jennifer Vaux, Lindsay Stewart, Patrick Courtney, Valerie Kaplan, Adam Chitwood, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

From left to right, BBC Studios SVP and GM of FAST Channels Beth Anderson, Roku Media’s VP of content acquisition and programming Jennifer Vaux, AMC Networks’ VP of FAST and AVOD revenue strategy Lindsay Stewart, Fuse Media’s head of digital and business development Patrick Courtney and Pluto TV’s global SVP and head of consumer marketing Valerie Kaplan participated in the “FAST Forward Thinking” panel moderated by TheWrap’s co-executive editor Adam Chitwood at TheGrill 2023.

Beth Anderson, Jennifer Vaux, Lindsay Stewart, Patrick Courtney, Valerie Kaplan, Adam Chitwood, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Beth Anderson, Jennifer Vaux, Lindsay Stewart, Patrick Courtney, Valerie Kaplan discussed various aspects of Fast Channels and VOD with TheWrap’s Adam Chitwood for the “FAST Forward Thinking: Innovations and Strategies in Ad-Supported Streaming” at TheGrill 2023.

Beth Anderson, Jennifer Vaux, Lindsay Stewart, Patrick Courtney, Valerie Kaplan, Adam Chitwood, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Beth Anderson, Jennifer Vaux, Lindsay Stewart, Patrick Courtney, Valerie Kaplan also discussed Adam Chitwood’s question of whether FAST is just reinventing cable at TheGrill 2023.

Beth Anderson, Jennifer Vaux, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Beth Anderson and Jennifer Vaux speak at the “FAST Forward Thinking” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Patrick Courtney, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Patrick Courtney weighs in on the “FAST Forward Thinking” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Lindsay Stewart
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Lindsay Stewart weighs in on the “FAST Forward Thinking” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Patrick Courtney, Valerie Kaplan, Adam Chitwood, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Patrick Courtney and Valerie Kaplan talk with Adam Chitwood on the “FAST Forward Thinking” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Josh Goldstine, Kevin Goetz, Sean Gamble, Greg Foster, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

The “Reel Resilience: Navigating the Theatrical Landscape in 2023” panel included president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Group Josh Goldstine, founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI Kevin Goetz and president and CEO of Cinemark Sean Gamble, moderated by owner of Foster + Crew Greg Foster at TheGrill 2023.

Greg Foster, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Greg Foster, owner and Principal of Foster + Crew, moderated the “Reel Resilience” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Josh Goldstine, TheGrill 2023
Josh Goldstine, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, brought his experience of setting up the global “Barbie” marketing campaign to the “Reel Resilience” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Sean Gamble, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sean Gamble, president and CEO of Cinemark, spoke at the “Reel Resilience” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Kevin Goetz, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI, spoke on the “Reel Resilience” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Fri Forjindam, Jeff Clanagan, Levi Jackson, Ross Gerber, Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mycotoo co-owner and chief development officer Fri Forjindam, president and chief distribution officer of Hartbeat Jeff Clanagan, head of music marketing at WME Levi Jackson and Gerber Kawasaki co-founder and president Ross Gerber, participated in the “Redefining Live Entertainment Presented by Gerber Kawasaki” panel, moderated by TheWrap’s co-executive editor Adam Chitwood at TheGrill 2023.

Jeff Clanagan, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jeff Clanagan, president of Hartbeat, spoke on the “Redefining Live Entertainment” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Ross Gerber, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Gerber Kawasaki co-founder Ross Gerber spoke on the “Redefining Live Entertainment” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Fri Forjindam, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mycotoo co-owner Fri Forjindam spoke on the “Redefining Live Entertainment” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Levi Jackson, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Levi Jackson, head of music marketing at WME, spoke on the “Redefining Live Entertainment” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Dakota Ortiz, Emerlynn Lampitoc, Jerome Core, Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i, Yvette Urbina, Ariana Case, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

After lunch, Endeavor’s Dakota Ortiz, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s Emerlynn Lampitoc, Amazon Studios and Prime Video’s Jerome Core, Paramount’s Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Yvette Urbina, participated in the “No Barriers: The Battle for Hollywood Inclusion” panel moderated by USC Annenberg’s Ariana Case at The Grill 2023.

Dakota Ortiz, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Endeavor vp of impact and inclusion Dakota Ortiz spoke on the “No Barriers: The Battle for Hollywood Inclusion” panel at The Grill 2023.

Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Paramount’s evp of entertainment and diversity and inclusion Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i spoke on the “No Barriers: The Battle for Hollywood Inclusion” panel at The Grill 2023.

Jerome Core, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Amazon Studios and Prime Video’s head of US and worldwide DEIA content Jerome Core spoke on the “No Barriers: The Battle for Hollywood Inclusion” panel at The Grill 2023.

Yvette Urbina, Ariana Case, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Warner Bros. Discovery’s vp of diversity, equity and inclusion as well as creative and production Yvette Urbina spoke on the “No Barriers: The Battle for Hollywood Inclusion” panel at The Grill 2023, and Program Manager of USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Ariana Case moderated the panel.

Emerlynn Lampitoc, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s (UFEG) vp of creative talent and content Emerlynn Lampitoc spoke on the “No Barriers: The Battle for Hollywood Inclusion” panel at The Grill 2023.

Jeremy Fuster, Ivy Kagan Bierman, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrap’s labor and box office reporter Jeremy Fuster held a roundtable discussion: “Lessons from the 2023 Strike” with Loeb & Loeb’s chair of entertainment labor Ivy Kagan Bierman at The Grill 2023.

Jeremy Fuster, Ivy Kagan Bierman, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jeremy Fuster discussed lessons learned from the strike in the roundtable with Ivy Kagan Bierman at The Grill 2023.

Jeremy Fuster, Ivy Kagan Bierman, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ivy Kagan Bierman provided an in-depth analysis of the Hollywood double strike to Jeremy Fuster at The Grill 2023.

Peter Csathy, The Grill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Journalist Peter Csathy moderated the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms: How AI is Changing the Face of Entertainment” and “Aquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panels at The Grill 2023.

Mark Mothersbaugh, Erick Opeka, Dr. Moiya McTier, Rick Hack, Thobey Campion, Shira Lazar, Peter Csathy, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

DEVO musician and co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh, Cineverse president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka, Human Artistry Campaign’s explAIner-in-chief Dr. Moiya McTier, Intel’s head of media and entertainment partnerships Rick Hack, Lore Machine’s founder Thobey Campion and What’s Trending founder Shira Lazar participated in the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms” panel moderated by Peter Csathy at TheGrill 2023.

Mark Mothersbaugh, Erick Opeka, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

DEVO’s Mark Mothersbaugh and Cinverse’s Erick Opeka on the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Dr. Moiya McTier, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Dr. Moiya McTier, explAIner-in-chief of the Human Artistry Campaign, participated on the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Rick Hack, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Intel’s head of media and entertainment partnerships Rick Hack participated on the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Shira Lazar, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Shira Lazar, founder of What’s Trending, participated on the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Thobey Campion, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Founder of Lore Machine Thobey Campion participated on the “From Blockbusters to Algorithms” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Charles Johnson, Ed King, Ethan Sawyer, Jason Sklar, Olivier Chastan, Stephanie Horbaczewski, Peter Csathy, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Truist managing director Charles Johnson, BTIG partner Ed King, senior managing director of Guggenheim Securities Ethan Sawyer, Shamrock Capital partner Jason Sklar, Iconoclast founder and CEO Olivier Chastan and Vody CEO and founder Stephanie Horbaczewski participated in the “Acquire or be Acquired” panel moderated by Creative Media founder Peter Csathy at TheGrill2023.

Jason Sklar, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Shamrock Capital partner Jason Sklar spoke on the “Acquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panel at TheGrill2023.

Charles Johnson, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Truist managing director Charles Johnson spoke on the “Acquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panel at TheGrill2023.

Ethan Sawyer, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Senior managing director of Guggenheim Securities Ethan Sawyer spoke on the “Acquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panel at TheGrill2023.

Olivier Chastan, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Founder and CEO of Iconoclast Olivier Chastan spoke on the “Acquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panel at TheGrill2023.

Ed King, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Truist managing director Charles Johnson (left) and BITG partner Ed King spoke on the “Acquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panel at TheGrill2023.

Stephanie Horbaczewski, TheGrill2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Vody CEO and founder Stephanie Horbaczewski spoke on the “Acquire or be Acquired: Navigating the Complexities of M&A” panel at TheGrill2023.

Ryan Kalil, Scott Braun, Todd Burach, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mortal Media co-founder Ryan Kalil and Make Plays Media founder Scott Braun spoke on the “GAME ON; The Intersection of Sports and Entertainment Presented by City National Bank” panel moderated by svp and team leader of sports and family office banking at City National Bank Todd Burach at TheGrill 2023.

Scott Braun, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Make Plays Media founder and media personality Scott Braun spoke on the “GAME ON” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Ryan Kalil, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Mortal Media co-founder and producer of “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Hello Tomorrow?” Ryan Kalil spoke on the “GAME ON” panel at TheGrill 2023.

Todd Burach, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Todd Burach, svp and team leader of sports and family office banking at City National Bank, moderated the “GAME ON” panel at TheGrill 2023.

TheGrill Cocktail Party
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Following the conclusion of TheGrill 2023, the conference had a cocktail party.

Edward Menicheschi and Sharon Waxman, TheGrill 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Edward Menicheschi and Sharon Waxman celebrated TheGrill 2023 at the cocktail party.

Ivy Kagan-Bierman and Jeremy Fuster
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ivy Kagan-Bierman and Jeremy Fuster caught up at the cocktail party.

Scott Braun and Ryan Kalil
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Scott Braun and Ryan Kalil attended the cocktail party.

Lucy Porter, Claire Uhar, Lauren Beveridge, Maddie Kattleman, Emily Vogel and Chelsea Beeler
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Lucy Porter, Claire Uhar, Lauren Beveridge, Maddie Kattleman, TheWrap’s director of events Emily Vogel and Chelsea Beeler celebrated at the cocktail party.

Sharon Waxman and Kristen Lopez
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman and TheWrap film editor Kristen Lopez attended the cocktail party.

Charles Johnson and Alexis Austin
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Charles Johnson and Alexis Austin attended the cocktail party.

Lawrence Yee, Jose Bastidas, Dessi Gomez, Loree Seitz
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrap staffers deputy audience editor Lawrence Yee, TV editor Jose Bastidas, audience reporter Dessi Gomez and TV reporter Loree Seitz attended the cocktail party.

Lucas Davidson and Aaron Jarboe
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Lucas Davidson and Aaron Jarboe attended the cocktail party.

Sharon Waxman and Alexei Barrionuevo
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman and WrapPRO Editor Alexei Barrionuevo attended the cocktail party.

About TheGrill: For more than a decade, TheGrill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

TheGrill is powered by the essential source for entertainment insiders, WrapPRO, TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform. This members-only service and community provides deep analysis and access — that can’t be found anywhere else — on the business of entertainment, streaming and media. Click here for more information on WrapPRO.

Dessi Gomez

