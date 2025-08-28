AI at TheGrill: Google & 30 Ninjas Redefine Storytelling

Hollywood has always been a powerful force in shaping how we imagine the future, and now, technology is doing the same for filmmaking. Through its new initiative, 100 Zeros, Google is collaborating with studios and creators to ensure AI, XR and other emerging technologies are used to create innovative and inspiring stories.

This new wave of creativity is the focus of an upcoming conversation at TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s flagship conference, which brings together leaders in entertainment, media and technology. Returning on Sept. 30 at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater Complex in Los Angeles, TheGrill will explore the forces reshaping the industry.

One of the first projects from the 100 Zeros initiative is a partnership with immersive studio 30 Ninjas. The collaboration has resulted in “Asteroid,” an immersive action-thriller directed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”, “Edge of Tomorrow”). The film is set to premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Spotlight on Panelists:

Jonathan Zepp – Head of Entertainment Content & Platforms, Google

Zepp leads Google’s global entertainment partnerships across Google TV, Android XR and 100 Zeros and is at the forefront of shaping how creativity and technology converge.

– Head of Entertainment Content & Platforms, Google Zepp leads Google’s global entertainment partnerships across Google TV, Android XR and 100 Zeros and is at the forefront of shaping how creativity and technology converge. Jed Weintrob – Partner, 30 Ninjas

Weintrob is an award-winning producer, director and a true pioneer of immersive storytelling, with a history of leading projects in VR, AR and next-gen media.

The conversation, moderated by Roger Cheng, Managing Editor of Business & PRO for TheWrap, will explore how their collaboration is pushing the boundaries of storytelling and redefining what the future of entertainment looks like in the age of AI.

TheGrill 2025 will convene a roster of leaders shaping the future of entertainment, including:

Entertainment Moguls: Music icon Irving Azoff; legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer; Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann and CEO Sean Atkins.

Music icon Irving Azoff; legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer; Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann and CEO Sean Atkins. Media & Tech Leaders: Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt; Paramount Global EVP & CTO Phil Wiser; Yves Bergquist, Director of AI in Media at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center.

Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt; Paramount Global EVP & CTO Phil Wiser; Yves Bergquist, Director of AI in Media at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center. Distribution Executives: Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures; Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld; Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Studios; Greg Foster, Owner & Principal, Foster + Crew.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures; Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Cineworld; Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Studios; Greg Foster, Owner & Principal, Foster + Crew. Sports Streaming: Charlie Neiman, Head of Sports Partnerships, Prime Video; Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Sports; Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku; Bennett Spector, GM, Bleacher Report; journalist Rachel Nichols.

Charlie Neiman, Head of Sports Partnerships, Prime Video; Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Sports; Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku; Bennett Spector, GM, Bleacher Report; journalist Rachel Nichols. Agency & Talent: WME leaders Mark Shapiro, Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz.

Additional high-profile speakers and sessions will be announced in the weeks ahead.

For over a decade, TheGrill has been known for convening the most influential voices across film, television, music, tech and finance for a day of exclusive panels, high-level networking and meaningful dialogue. The event provides a unique forum to examine the forces transforming entertainment – and to spotlight the leaders shaping its future. For more information, visit: thewrap.com/thegrill

TheGrill 2025 is sponsored by City National Bank, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Warner Bros. Discovery, Oak View Group, Roku, Lionsgate, New York Festivals, Fox and The Los Angeles Film School.