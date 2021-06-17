‘TheGrill: Focus on Streaming’ Welcomes Execs from Discovery+, Roku, FilmRise

Top executives from Discovery+, Roku, FilmRise and Entertainment Studios will join TheGrill: Focus On Streaming on June 24, as part of TheWrap’s Grill event series. The conference, presented by FilmRise, will bring together producers, content producers and platform executives to discuss shifts in consumer behavior, consolidation and the platforms that support streaming.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher

The conference will kick off at 9 a.m. PT with a Spotlight Conversation between FilmRise founder & CEO Danny Fisher and TheWrap’s founder & editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. With over 40,000 hours of content in its library, FilmRise is the largest third-party provider of content to streaming platforms. With clients including Amazon Prime, Peacock, IMDb TV, Roku and more, Fisher has created an algorithm to predict audience behavior and streaming traffic. This session will take a deep-dive into these emerging industry trends, the future of AVOD, the international streaming landscape and more.

The panel “From Script to Streaming: Navigating the Changing State of Content Acquisition” at 9:30 a.m. PT features “RuPaul’s Drag Race” executive producer and World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey, Laugh Out Loud CEO Jeff Clanagan, Cinetic Media head of tracking and acquisition Alexis Galfas and FilmRise head of acquisitions Max Einhorn. During the conversation, the producers and content providers will discuss navigating the crowded market, opportunities for independent filmmakers and what it takes to get your project made and seen in 2021.

During the conversation “Platform Perspective: Streamer Strategies in a Competitive Marketplace” at 10:30 a.m. PT, Entertainment Studios chairman & CEO Byron Allen, Discovery+ CMO Pato Spanoletto, Roku VP of Programming Rob Holmes and FilmRise VP of Digital Content Trey Durst will come together to address mass consolidation, post-COVID trends, the growth of AVOD/SVOD and where the industry is headed.

To register for the TheGrill: Focus On Streaming visit: www.thewrap.com/streaming-grill/

TheGrill: Focus On Streaming is sponsored by FilmRise.

About TheGrill Series

TheGrill: Focus on Streaming is a half-day conference in advance of TheWrap’s flagship Grill event September 29-30. TheGrill provides thought leadership and substantive debate as part of TheWrap PRO professional community in entertainment.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore an ever-changing media landscape. Learn more about this year’s event here.