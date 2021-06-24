Top Execs on What’s Fueling the Streaming Boom: ‘Content, Content, Content’ (Video)

by | June 24, 2021 @ 3:20 PM

TheGrill Focus on Streaming: TV personality and Allen Media Group founder Byron Allen says content is the new gas and oil

Byron Allen can see a straight line from the current streaming era to the industrial revolution more than 100 years ago.

“What fueled that was gas and oil. Today it’s the digital revolution, and what’s fueling that is content, content, content, and the way we deliver it to them,” Allen, the TV personality and founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, said Thursday during TheGrill: Focus on Streaming. “Whether it’s SVOD or AVOD or a combination of both, the consumer just has to have that optionality and that’s what they’re gravitating towards.”

