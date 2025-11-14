YouTube Studio Theorist Media Moves to Unionize With Motion Picture Editors Guild, WGA West

Theorist Media creatives are calling on the company’s owner Lunar X to recognize their unions.

Dozens of editors, graphic artists and writers seek to receive union standards for their work on popular YouTube channels and digital-first content. The workers have coordinated union support from International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW). The Motion Picture Editors Guild is leading the effort for the IATSE-represented classifications.

“For more than 20 years, we’ve watched terrific creators and their content shape YouTube into one of the most powerful platforms on Earth,” Nicole Cepeda, who works as a graphic designer at Theorist, said. “Now it’s time for Theorist and other production companies to take it to the next level. By unionizing, our goal is to help raise professional standards and bring them in line with the broader entertainment industry. The work we do is real, and it deserves real protection.”

This marks a significant step forward for union representation for employees across the digital sector. Theorist Media is a digital production studio that owns and operates five of the world’s largest YouTube channels, amounting a combined 45 million subscribers and 8+ Billion total views to date. The company operates The Game Theorists, The Film Theorists, The Style Theorists, The Food Theorists, GTLive and LoreFi channels.

“With all its successful enthusiast sites, Theorist has proven that a huge audience exists for professionally produced content on YouTube,” Alan Heim, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, said. “Now it’s time for management to prove that they will do the right thing by the hard-working craftspeople who make all that great content possible.”

One writer at theorist, named Daniel Zemke, said he was especially motivated to bring the labor movement to YouTube to fight for fair wages, better working conditions and a voice on a platform that is sorely lacking in worker rights.

Theorist Media—now owned by Lunar X—has declined to voluntarily recognize the unions and is pushing for an NLRB representation election despite a supermajority of its workers asking for the labor recognition. Representatives for Lunar X did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“All workers have a right to union representation,” WGAW President Michele Mulroney said. “The creatives behind Theorist programming are bringing audiences, advertisers, and profits for Theorist — it’s time for the good union jobs to follow.”

Creatives at Theorist Media demand that the company and its parent Lunar X voluntarily recognize the unions and quickly negotiate fair contracts for their workers.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA have expressed increased interest in unionizing outside of traditional Hollywood. Both unions have floated labor considerations for union members to be protected on vertical short drama productions.