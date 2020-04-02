These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)

There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us

| April 2, 2020 @ 12:41 PM Last Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 1:02 PM
Oprah Ryan Reynolds Dolly Parton
Getty Images
Many celebrities are reaching into their own wallets to help out others during the coronavirus pandemic.
Oprah Winfrey
Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey announced on social media that she is donating $10 million to relief efforts, with $1 million of that specifically helping people who are struggling to buy food during the pandemic.
Rihanna
Getty Images
Rihanna’s charitable organization Clara Lionel Foundation made a commitment of $5 million that will go to U.S. food banks as well as to helping advance testing in at-risk communities both in the U.S. and in Haiti and Malawi.
Taylor Swift
Getty Images
10-time Grammy-winner Taylor Swift has been quietly contacting people on social media who have said they've been struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift making donations to them of several thousand dollars each.
Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos
Getty Images
TV host Kelly Ripa and husand Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to both the New York governor’s office, for the purchase of ventilators, and WIN, a New York-based organization that provides shelters to homeless women and children.
Roxane Gay
Getty Images
Writer Roxane Gay has tweeted several times during the pandemic asking for those struggling to pay bills during the pandemic to share their mobile payment handle to receive personal donations from her.
Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds
Getty Images
Husband and wife Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 million together to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada that help provide meals to older adults or low income families. 
Ariana Grande
Getty Images
Pop star Ariana Grande said in her Instagram Stories that she had made donations to several organization, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana, and the World Health Organization.
Kylie Jenner
Getty Images
A physician in Los Angeles, Dr. Thais Aliabad, wrote on Instagram that Kylie Jenner, one of her patients, had "donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear."
Getty Images
NFL player Drew Brees told TMZ that he's donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.
angelina jolie
Getty Images
Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help provide meals for children in low-income families, the organization said in a statement.
Dolly Parton 2016 CMAs
Getty Images
Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt's research for a COVID-19 cure.
Jay-Z
Getty Images
Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation matched Rihanna's donation of $1 million to relief efforts.
Getty Images
Bruno Mars, who has a residency in Las Vegas, donated $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to help MGM employees in the city who lost work due to the pandemic, his representative said, according to E News.
Steph Curry in 2019 NBA Finals Game 2
Getty Images
The players, coaches and owners of the Golden State Warriors announced they are donating $1 million to help employees at the Chase Center who lost work because of canceled NBC games.
Sheryl Sandberg, Katie Couric at Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit
Getty Images
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg partnered with a Silicon Valley food bank to put $5.5 million toward creating the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families.
