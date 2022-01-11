TheStreet and Sports Illustrated Owner Moves Stock to NYSE

Digital publisher The Arena Group on Tuesday filed a registration to bring its stock to the New York Stock Exchange and announced plans for a reverse stock split, changing the company name to The Arena Group Holdings Inc.

The company previously operated as Maven. It publishes Sports Illustrated, History.com, Maxim and TheStreet. The publisher has applied with the SEC to uplist its common stock from the OTCQX to the NYSE, according to its release. It is also planning to execute a reverse stock split of its common stock — a move that MoviePass’ parent company has done several times to avoid delisting — a signal that the company could be looking to refresh its business.

Last September, Maven rebranded to The Arena Group as it aimed to shift its business strategy. Its media verticals range from news to sports and investing content. In August 2021, the company ousted its CEO James Heckman, who founded the company, and installed former Sports Illustrated CEO Ross Levinsohn.

Heckman, according to the announcement, “will transition from his CEO role and will advise Levinsohn on key strategic and business development initiatives.”

While Levinsohn most recently served as CEO of Sports Illustrated, he has a long media career: He is the former interim CEO of Yahoo and has held leadership positions at Fox Interactive Media, HBO, Tribune, Guggenheim Digital Media and CBS Sportsline.